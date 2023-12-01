In northern Manitoba, the Thompson Regional Airport is set to undergo a significant transformation with a new $135 million project. This redevelopment project includes a new airport terminal building, a new water treatment facility, and upgraded transportation and water infrastructure.

Thompson is the largest city in northern Manitoba and the Thompson Regional Airport serves as a crucial hub for approximately 37 northern communities, including 15 remote Indigenous communities that are only accessible by air and ice roads. The airport provides cargo and passenger services (including for medical emergencies) to northern Manitoba and western Nunavut residents.

Members of the MLT Aikins construction projects practice group were pleased to assist the Thompson Regional Airport Authority (TRAA) with this important initiative, including providing advice relating to its Request for Proposals, construction contracts for both the new water treatment facility and terminal, and project financing.

The project secured funding from various sources, including a $52 million loan from the Canada Infrastructure Bank and contributions from federal funding sources and the provincial government.

Once complete, the new terminal will be more than twice the size of the current one and address an urgent need as the existing terminal is sinking into the ground due to discontinuous permafrost.

Lawyers within our construction projects practice group continue to play leading roles in advising clients on major industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure and commercial construction projects in Western Canada.

