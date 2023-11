ARTICLE

Holding The Appropriate Licence: A Requirement, From Bidding To The Registration Of The Legal Hypothec Notice De Grandpré Chait Within the context of a public or private contract, holding the appropriate licence issued by the Régie du bâtiment du Québec (RBQ) is paramount for general contractors.

Neighbour Entitled To Retain Land Upon Which Lasting Improvements Were Made (Margaritis v. Milne) Gardiner Roberts LLP A dispute between neighbours over a strip of land between their properties no wider than 21.9 centimetres resulted in years of litigation supported by no less than ten affidavits.

Canada's Underused Housing Tax: Implications For Foreign + Canadian Property Owners Field LLP Underused Housing Tax ("UHT") is an annual federal tax payable by registered owners of vacant or underused housing in Canada, that took effect on January 1, 2022.

Bare Trustee Denied Order For Sale Of Property Under Partition Act (Weise v. Weise) Gardiner Roberts LLP Given the high cost of real estate in Ontario, friends and relatives may sometimes assist with the purchase by agreeing to be registered as joint title holders for financing purposes.

What Does A Managed Service Look Like In The Legal World? Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Managed services are well established in many sectors and industries, but it took time for the legal industry to offer a true managed service model.