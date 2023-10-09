As part of its annual conference on October 5, 2023, Miller Thomson's Construction Law Group has compiled a collection of insightful texts on the topics discussed at the event.
Download the French PDF (6.6 mb)
The English version of this publication will be posted shortly. Please email mtlevents@millerthomson.com if you would like to be notified when it's available.
More specifically, you can learn about :
- The quest for a normative framework on construction contract price payment periods: Is the finish line finally on the horizon?
- Ontario's and Alberta's new prompt payment and construction lien legislation: An overview
- Interim commercial arbitration in the construction field: Legislative trends to facilitate dispute resolution and payments
- New powers for the AMP: How has it been used?
- Introducing, managing and resolving delay disputes: The tools for success
- The Birtz Bastien Beaudoin Laforest Architectes v. Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal, 2021 QCCS 795 (BPYA and BPTH v. CHUM) decision
- Pomerleau inc. v. Administration portuaire de sept-îles, 2020 QCCS 1689
- 9090-5092 Québec inc. (Coffrages Saulnier) v. Procureur général du Québec, 2021 QCCS 2378
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.