There have been mixed reviews since Ontario became the first province to implement a prompt-payment construction adjudication system for disputes in the construction industry in July 2019.

Lexpert has written a piece that canvasses the legal industry's reaction to the process after its first few years in operation. The article reads, "[p]rompt-payment adjudication produces an interim, binding decision, which can be set aside later through arbitration or a court proceeding."

The article says there have been mixed reviews on the process, with critics citing the speed with which it moves being too fast to fully develop a position, particularly those on the receiving end of a unfavourable decision.

Torys litigator David Outerbridge told Lexpert there "aren't a lot of pros for a respondent", who have limited amount time to put a case together who and rush to assemble relevant material if there is a technical component or a complicated factual component.

"The whole system is designed for claimants—for the little guys, for the subcontractors, suppliers, and unrepresented parties who don't have a lot of money and sophistication and want to be able to get a result quickly," David said.

"For that purpose, it's well designed. But for complicated projects, or for respondents, it's not particularly optimal."

You can learn more about our litigation work on the practice page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.