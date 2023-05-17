On June 2, 2023, the latest amendments to the Act respecting contracting by public bodies (Act) will come into force, specifically those listed below:

Annual update requirement (45 days before the anniversary date of the authorization) (section 21.40)

Obligation to inform the AMP (Autorité des marchés publics) of any change within 30 days of the change (article 21.40)

Five-year validity period for authorizations (section 21.41)

Creation of a register of enterprises subject to a monitoring or accompanying measure (section 21.45)

Opportunity for a company to request an integrity review from the AMP prior to being registered in the RENA (section 21.5.1)

Possibility for the AMP to impose monetary administrative penalties for violations of the Act (sections 27.15 to 27.36)

Two new regulations will also come into effect on June 2, 2023:

Regulation respecting certain terms and conditions for the application of chapter V.1 of the Act respecting contracting by public bodies relating to the integrity of enterprises AND

Regulation determining the fees payable by enterprises for the purposes of chapter V.1 of the Act respecting contracting by public bodies relating to the integrity of enterprises and the amounts of monetary administrative penalties that may be imposed by the Autorité des marchés publics

Download our brochure to know the services we can offer you. (Available in French only)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.