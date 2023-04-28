On Wednesday, May 17th from 9:00 AM until noon, Brownlee in partnership with the University of Alberta will be hosting a virtual Municipal Planning & Development Law webinar on new and updated legal issues intended for planners, development officers, and CAOs of small to mid-sized municipalities.

CLICK TO REGISTER

Topics will include:

Community Revitalization Levies - with the Government of Alberta lifting its moratorium, how can this cost recovery tool help your municipality?

Downzoning - when will a municipality be obliged to expropriate or pay compensation for loss of value?

LPRT v SDAB - with the Municipal Government Act s. 685(2.1) in place, hear about recent decisions respecting appeal tribunal jurisdiction.

Land Use Bylaws and Statutory Plans - tips on updating your key planning documents.

Utility infrastructure ownership and maintenance - when does "private" infrastructure becomes the municipality's responsibility?

Subdivision Bonds - a newer product on the market for development agreement security. Hear about its pros and cons.

The event speakers will include Lorne Randa as presenter and moderator, joined by Brownlee municipal lawyers Jeneane Grundberg, Alifeyah Gulamhusein, Marny Paul, and Curtis Auch.

Please feel free to share this invite with your municipality's Planning & Development team.

Date and time:

Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The training will be given by several municipal law experts from Brownlee LLP, and hosted by Lorne Randa through partnership with the University of Alberta, supported by the Alberta Development Officers Association (ADOA) and Alberta Professional Planners Institute (APPI). We look forward to having you join us!

CLICK TO REGISTER

Individual Registration is $194.25 ($185 + GST)

* * *

Brownlee LLP is a member of the Canadian Litigation Counsel, a nationwide affiliation of independent law firms .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.