Canada:
What To Look For When Choosing A Construction Litigator (Video)
20 February 2023
Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP
Construction projects have fixed financial parameters which do
not include the cost of litigation. David de Groot, BD&P
Partner, explains why his priority is finding creative solutions to
keep projects on time, on budget, and with minimal dispute to
ensure the most value and ROI to his clients.
