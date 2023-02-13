ARTICLE

Carbon storage and transportation is a key, and final step to the CCS/CCUS process, taking the captured carbon and storing it deep underground. Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) is now accepting expressions of interest (EOIs) from organizations seeking government funding to develop carbon storage and transportation technologies.

On January 25, NRCan opened the intake for EOIs for research, design and development (RD&D) projects and activities related to carbon storage and transportation. The intake remains open until April 17, 2023. Successful applicants will be invited to submit a full project proposal.

This is the latest intake for EOIs for government funding to support the development of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies. In July of last year, NRCan began accepting EOIs from organizations developing novel carbon capture technologies. Those applications are now under review.

In this blog, we'll discuss the types of projects and activities that are eligible for funding.

Eligible projects

According to the application guide, NRCan is accepting EOIs for research and development (R&D) and demonstration projects that:

aim to understand and characterize the injectivity and capacity of existing carbon reservoirs

measure, monitor and verify transportation infrastructure and injected CO 2 , including monitoring for leak detection and seismic risks

, including monitoring for leak detection and seismic risks inject and transport CO 2 while preserving the structural integrity of pipelines, as well as projects aimed at compressing CO 2 for optimal transportation and injection

while preserving the structural integrity of pipelines, as well as projects aimed at compressing CO for optimal transportation and injection convert existing infrastructure for CO 2 transportation and sequestration

NRCan is also accepting EOIs for related science activities (RSA) that:

characterize and develop new carbon storage opportunities

identify and quantify potential CO 2 storage spaces

storage spaces aim to understand subsurface CO 2 temporal behaviour, maximize reservoir capacity and increase confidence in plume immobilization and dynamic pressure limits

temporal behaviour, maximize reservoir capacity and increase confidence in plume immobilization and dynamic pressure limits assess the viability of marine, rail or pipeline transportation in select scenarios

apply novel computational techniques to manage reservoirs, streamline site selection and improve seismic modelling

Preference will be given to projects that:

enable permanent storage near key industrial areas that do not have current storage capacity

explore storage opportunities in regions that are not yet characterized

enable planning for CO 2 storage hubs

storage hubs generate knowledge that informs and/or supports the development of regulatory frameworks and codes and standards

Eligible activities

Eligible R&D and RSA activities include those that:

develop, assess and test novel and innovative equipment, software and methodologies

involve pre-demonstration field testing aimed at developing CO 2 storage hubs, supporting regulatory knowledge gaps and creating monitoring and verification technologies

storage hubs, supporting regulatory knowledge gaps and creating monitoring and verification technologies involve capacity building and training

include assessments or reservoir characterization studies aimed at developing models for CO 2 subsurface behaviour

Eligible demonstration activities include:

the permanent installation of pre-commercial technology

the permanent modification of existing processes, equipment or systems to accommodate an innovative technology or process

the permanent installation of equipment or infrastructure to support a demonstration project

associated engineering, design and permitting costs

testing and analyzing pre-commercial equipment

CO 2 injection and injectability studies

Funding limits

NRCan will fund up to 75% of the total project costs for selected R&D and RSA projects, contributing between $500,000 and $5 million per project. The agency will fund up to 50% of the total costs for selected demonstrations, contributing between $1 million and $5 million for transportation projects and $1 million and $10 million for storage projects. EOIs are due by 11:59 p.m. EST on April 17, 2023.

