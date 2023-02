ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Canada

The Non-Canadian Residential Property Purchase Prohibition – Three Primary Areas Of Concern Miller Thomson LLP Many readers are already aware that the Canadian government has banned, as of January 1, 2023, the purchase of residential property in Canada by non-Canadians.

Homeowner Beware: A Reminder That You Should Consider Title Insurance For Your Home Devry Smith Frank LLP A recent headline in the Toronto Sun caught my eye: Homeowners urged to get title insurance after Etobicoke real estate fraud.

Residential Real Estate – Explaining Title Insurance – Lender Policy Vs. Homeowner Policy McKercher LLP Title Insurance has become a routine part of buying residential real property in Saskatchewan. For a typical new home buyer, there are two types of title insurance policies to be aware of.

Ontario Court Of Appeal Adds Good Faith Requirement For Rescission Under The Condominium Act Gardiner Roberts LLP Chang Jiu Chen, the Appellant in the December 20th 2022 decision of Chen v Brookfield Residential (Ontario) Limited[i], signed an agreement of purchase and sale for a condominium unit in 2017.

Contaminated Site Update: Unforeseen Impact Of A Remediation Order On Property Tax Assessments McCarthy Tétrault LLP Ordinarily, owners of significantly contaminated sites can seek and obtain a reduction in the assessed value of their lands and therefore a reduction in property taxes on account of the presence of the contamination and the drag such contamination has on the value of the lands.