Singleton Urquhart Reynolds Vogel LLP is pleased to welcome new partner Seema Lal to the firm.

Seema practices in the Construction and Infrastructure and Commercial and Business Litigation practice groups. She has experience acting for owners, developers, contractors, trades and consultants and has developed experience in all aspects of construction law, with a particular focus on the negotiation and preparation of construction contracts, procurement issues, builders' liens, and construction dispute resolution, including claims for extras and delays.

She brings over 20 years of experience to her practice at the firm. She seeks to provide strategic legal advice to assist her clients in making informed and effective legal and business decisions. Through her practice and her involvement in industry associations, she has built up an in-depth understanding of the construction sector and the unique issues facing its stakeholders. She is also experienced in assisting clients with insurance matters and professional liability claims.

Seema is a Fellow of the Canadian College of Construction Lawyers, an association of lawyers who are distinguished for their skill and experience in the practice or teaching of construction law. She has been recognized by The Legal 500 as a leading lawyer in Canadian Construction Law. Seema regularly provides lectures and seminars to various construction industry associations and organizations, and is an adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia.

She is actively involved in the Vancouver community and holds board positions with a number of industry groups and non-profit organizations. She also volunteers with Access Pro Bono and the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada's Volunteer Legal Advocacy Program.

