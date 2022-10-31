On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the government of Ontario introduced the More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022 which proposes sweeping changes to the land use approvals system in the province, with the goal of facilitating the construction of 1.5 million new homes by 2031. The omnibus bill proposes amendments to nine different acts, and proposes a new act to implement the construction of significant sewage infrastructure to service York and Durham regions.

If passed, the changes would (among other things) provide certainty with respect to parkland dedication rates, slow the potential increases to Development Charges (DCs), provide rules around the applicability of Community Benefit Charges (CBCs), eliminate third party appeal rights to the Ontario Land Tribunal (Tribunal), and remove planning responsibilities from the Regions of York, Peel, Durham, Halton, Waterloo and the County of Simcoe.

In addition to the legislation, the province announced that it is proposing to update and integrate the Provincial Policy Statement and A Place to Grow: Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe, as well as revoke the Parkway Belt West Plan and the Central Pickering Development Plan.

The legislation is the third step in the government's changes to the Planning Act and other related legislation, following on the More Homes, More Choice Act, 2019, and the More Homes for Everyone Act, 2020. The Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act was also passed earlier this year, and those powers may well be rolled out to other municipalities beyond Toronto and Ottawa, when the final regulations are released.

A summary overview of the key changes is set out below, along with links to blackline versions of the affected acts, which highlight the proposed amendments in context.

Overall, the changes will provide greater certainty to developers. It will provide caps on the amount of parkland that must be provided, as well as reducing significant and sudden increases in development charges.

Some of the changes are contained in the legislation that was introduced, while others are contained in proposed changes to regulations and programs.



Taken together, these changes will fundamentally change how land use planning approvals are processed, approved and implemented in Ontario.

It will cause municipalities to go back to the drawing board with respect to the calculation of development charges, as well as parkland by-laws. The prohibition of third-party appeals will reduce backlogs both at the Toronto Local Appeal Body as well as the Tribunal, as neighbours no longer will be able to appeal minor variance approvals to either body.

Osler will continue to monitor these legislative changes and will provide updates as they become available.

Links to blackline versions of the Acts that are proposed to be amended are below:

