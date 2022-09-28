ARTICLE

Members of Gowling WLG's Construction & Engineering Group outline the latest developments in Ontario's construction adjudication landscape, all while highlighting timely strategies designed to help you resolve disputes on the best possible terms. This on-demand webinar also includes an update on the adjudication landscape in Alberta.

Speakers

Stephen Carter-Edwards - Partner, Gowling WLG

Marie Hlavaty - Chief Legal Officer, Upfield Group

Chad Kopach - Adjudicator

Maria Serrano - Associate, Gowling WLG

Sahil Shoor - Partner, Gowling WLG

Christopher Stanek - Partner, Gowling WLG

