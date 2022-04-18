In their latest article, Khurram Awan and Amir Aboguddah discuss the key features of the Saskatchewan's Builders' Lien (Prompt Payment) Amendment Act, 2019.

Saskatchewan's Builders' Lien (Prompt Payment) Amendment Act, 2019 was proclaimed in force on March 1, 2022. The Act received Royal Assent in 2019 but was not immediately proclaimed in force due to logistical and administrative preparations that had to be set in place. The Act is accompanied by a set of regulations, The Builders' Lien Amendment Regulations, that offer detail and elaboration to many of the new provisions.

Originally published by LexisNexis Construction Law Letter, 12-13.

