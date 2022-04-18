On September 25, 2020, the Municipal & Land Use Planning Group provided an update with respect to the proclamation of Bill 108, which received Royal Assent on June 6, 2019, as the More Homes, More Choice Act ("Bill 108"), and Bill 197, which received Royal Assent on July 21, 2020, as the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act ("Bill 197").

Bill 108 and Bill 197 made amendments to the Planning Act and the Development Charges Act, 1997, with respect to how municipalities generate funding from development in respect of three primary growth funding tools: Development Charges, Community Benefits Charges and Alternative Parkland Dedication Rate. The new framework is intended to provide more certainty and predictability regarding the costs of development.

In response to the legislative changes, and as part of its review and update of its growth-related funding tools, the City of Toronto has released draft materials for public input.

Details with respect to Development Charges can be found using the following links:

Details with respect to the Community Benefits Charges can be found using the following links:

Details with respect to the Parkland Dedication can be found using the following links:

Public information and consultation sessions have been organized by the City of Toronto and scheduled for April 26, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and April 28, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration for either event can be completed using the following link: Growth Funding Tools – City of Toronto.

The City of Toronto is planning to present the above-referenced proposals at the May 2022 Executive Committee Meeting and the June 2022 City Council Meeting for adoption.

