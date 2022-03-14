The Government of Saskatchewan has announced that The Builders' Lien (Prompt Payment) Amendment Act, 2019 comes into force today, March 1, 2022.

The new legislation, with its intent to protect contractors, is meant to establish payment timelines for construction projects and provide a dispute resolution process as an alternative to court.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.