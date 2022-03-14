Canada:
Prompt Payment Legislation To Protect Contractors Takes Effect Today
14 March 2022
McKercher LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Government of Saskatchewan has
announced that The Builders' Lien
(Prompt Payment) Amendment Act, 2019 comes into force
today, March 1, 2022.
The new legislation, with its intent to protect contractors, is
meant to establish payment timelines for construction projects and
provide a dispute resolution process as an alternative to
court.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Canada
Prompt Payment Takes Effect In Saskatchewan
MLT Aikins LLP
Saskatchewan's new prompt payment and mandatory adjudication legislation is now in force. With the new rules in effect, there's no better time to review what types of contracts prompt payment will apply to.