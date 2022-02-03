The number of people living in the private rented sector has doubled since 2000, so improving the conditions for build-to-rent development is essential in a country where home ownership is at its lowest level in 30 years.

The evolving housing need in the UK has undoubtedly created a housing crisis. In order to provide safe, affordable and purpose-built accommodation for a modern Britain, housebuilders must be supported by policy makers in developing a wider mix of housing and pioneering new, innovative construction methods.

Our white paper, 'Planning 2020: A new framework for modern Britain', explores what policymakers need to do in order to create legislative changes that will allow housebuilders to seize the opportunities this new landscape presents.

We have compiled thought leadership and discussion from 100 senior decision makers working in the UK housebuilding industry, to better understand their behaviours, aspirations and ongoing challenges.

While our findings reinforce the need for Government to pursue the introduction of an updated planning framework, they also highlight a prevalent culture of appeals and viability-related delays that could be countered by the widespread adoption of more council-led local plans.

'Planning 2020' presents our findings and discusses what these will mean for the future of housebuilding, exploring:

Risks and challenges for housebuilders

The issue of delays, investor pushback and under-resources planning departments

Build-to-rent development

Regional devolution

To find out more, download our white paper, 'Planning 2020 - a new framework for a modern Britain'Download here.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.