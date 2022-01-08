Bill 37, the Builders' Lien (Prompt Payment) Amendment Act, 2020, received royal assent on December 9, 2020 and will come into force on proclamation. The original timeline for proclamation was the summer of 2021; however, the season came and went without regulations or proclamation. Implementation may occur in 2022, per updates from the Government of Alberta stating that "Service Alberta is currently working with construction industry stakeholders to finalize regulations by February 2022 and bring the prompt payment legislation into force by July 2022."1

For more information regarding the developments of this legislation and a summary of the major changes being introduced by Bill 37, please refer to the following articles:

Much of the prompt payment scheme and adjudication process is not covered by Bill 37 and will be elaborated on in the regulations. Stay tuned for updates as the regulations are issued and we move closer to proclamation.

Footnote

1 Government of Alberta, "Introducing prompt payment for construction industry" (accessed on December 17, 2021), online: Government of Alberta

