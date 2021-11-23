December 14, 2021

1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Webinar

Connection details will be provided after you register

(Note this time is in EST.)

Update on current surety and construction issues

Please join BLG, together with leading surety claims professionals, for a roundtable discussion on current developments, issues and anticipated trends facing the Canadian surety and construction industries.

There is no formal agenda for this discussion and no preparation is required.

The Chatham House Rule governs all discussion to allow an open and candid expression of ideas and insights.

Content and Discussion Style

The content of the roundtable will be derived entirely from the active participation of all those in attendance, as they express their thoughts and views on current surety and construction issues.

To facilitate an open dialogue, please review the Chatham House Rule prior to the discussion.

Please RSVP by December 8, 2021. If you have any questions about this event, please send an email to RSVPOttawa@blg.com.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.