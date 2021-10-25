The Saskatchewan government recently announced that The Builders' Lien (Prompt Payment) Amendment Act and The Builders' Lien Amendment Regulations, 2020 will come into force on March 1, 2022. This legislation creates new procedures and deadlines for payments on construction projects, and is discussed in detail in our previous posts, Saskatchewan Introduces Prompt Payment Bill for Construction Industry, Saskatchewan Releases Prompt Payment Regulations, and Saskatchewan's New Prompt Payment Regime For Construction Projects.

The prompt payment regime will apply to contracts and subcontracts entered on or after March 1, 2022. It will not apply to contracts and subcontracts entered before then. Owners and contractors should ensure their contracts and processes will be compliant with the prompt payment regime by March 1, 2022.

