On July 14, 2021, the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development ("MLTSD") launched a public consultation on Improving Health and Safety Requirements relating to Tower Cranes. The consultation process is aimed at updating and clarifying existing legislative requirements for the operation of tower cranes in the province.

The consultation is concentrated on tower crane requirements set out under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. More specifically, the regulations under review include the Construction Projects Regulation, O. Reg. 213/91 and O. Reg. 420/21: Notices and Reports Under Sections 51 to 53.1 of the Act - Fatalities, Critical Injuries, Occupational Illnesses and Other Incidents.

The regulatory proposal includes a consultation paper issued by the MLTSD, which outlines 20 recommendations with six target areas of focus, notably:

Introducing new notification requirements relating to the use of tower cranes;

Clarifying design, installation, maintenance, and inspection requirements;

Referencing the Professional Engineers of Ontario's practice standard for tower crane review and clarifying the roles and responsibilities of professional engineers in the design, erection and inspection stages;

Referencing national and international design and operation standards;

Updating and introducing new training requirements for tower crane operators; and

Introducing new requirements for self-erecting tower cranes.

The proposed regulatory amendments would apply to all construction projects where the Construction Projects Regulation, O. Reg. 213/91 applies and where tower cranes may be used.

The MLTSD is seeking feedback on this regulatory proposal for 60 days. The deadline to submit feedback is Sept. 13, 2021. For more information on how to submit feedback, click here.

"Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com".

