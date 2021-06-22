On Friday, June 11, 2021, the province of Ontario entered Step 1 of The Roadmap to Reopen. The Roadmap to Reopen is a three-step plan "to safely and cautiously reopen the province and gradually lift public health measures."

The three-step reopening plan is based largely on vaccination rates and other public health indicators. Step 1 of the reopening plan will still have significant restrictions on businesses and public gatherings in Ontario. Fortunately for those in the construction sector, Step 1 allows all construction to open.

Specifically, as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 11, all construction activities and associated support services are permitted to resume operations. The province, through O. Reg. 440/21, amended O. Reg. 82/20: Rules for Areas in Shutdown Zone and at Step 1 in response to the current conditions of the pandemic in the province.

O. Reg. 440/21 amended several aspects of O. Reg. 82/20 but this amending regulation did not amend section 40 to Schedule 7 of O. Reg. 82/20 which states that all construction operations may open at Step 1. Section 40 at Schedule 7 under O. Reg. 82/20 provides that "Construction activities or projects and related services that support construction activities or projects, including demolition services" may operate during Step 1 of the province's reopening plan.

Under the rules of Step 1, those businesses allowed to operate, such as construction activities and related services, must still continue all COVID-19-related workplace health and safety protocols. Protocols include but are not limited to workplace screenings, physical distancing, face coverings, enhanced hygiene practices, and the development of a safety plan in accordance with the Regulation.

The Ontario Government website provides resources on employer obligations and recommendations, which includes construction-sector specific guidance.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

