Canada: All Construction Activities Permitted In Ontario As Of 12:01 AM On June 11

At 12:01 AM on June 11, pursuant to O. Reg. 363/20 (link), all of Ontario will move into step 1 of the Government of Ontario's re-opening plan.

In step 1, all "construction activities or projects and related services that support construction activities or projects, including demolition services" are permitted to proceed. A complete list of business that may open at step 1 can be found in Schedule 7 of O. Reg. 82/20 (link).

