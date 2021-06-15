Starting June 11th, 2021, Ontario will officially enter Step 1 of the recently announced Roadmap to Reopen framework. For those in the construction industry, this means that all construction activities are permitted to open across the Province. COVID-related health and safety protocols will, of course, remain in place for the foreseeable future, but this represents a major step along the way to business as usual.

With major COVID related work stoppages hopefully coming to an end on June 11th, the next question owners, contractors, and subcontractors should consider is how best to protect themselves in respect of delays and increased costs incurred as a result of COVID shutdowns and inefficiencies. In many cases, these decisions will need to be made quickly to ensure compliance with the notice provisions in your construction contracts. Understanding the exact rights and responsibilities created by your particular construction contracts will be of the utmost importance over the next few weeks to ensure that you are protected in the rush to reopen.

