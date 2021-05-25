Canada:
Spring Construction Law Forum (Video)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Gowling WLG Infrastructure & Construction Group hosted
the annual Spring Construction Law Forum on May 12, 2021. This
year, the Forum went national!
The webinar consisted of an hour of case law updates, highlights
from the new CCDC 2 (2020) form, and tips on managing COVID-19
risks in the workplace.
Download presentation
Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Canada
Wrap Up Insurance And Tort Immunity
Clark Wilson LLP
Wrap Up insurance serves an important function on construction projects, providing uniform liability coverage for contractors and subcontractors.
The Legal Nonconforming Rights Trilogy In Ontario
Gowling WLG
The concept of legal nonconforming rights (also known as "acquired rights" or "grandfathering") has undergone a great deal of evolution and clarification in recent years. The municipal group at...