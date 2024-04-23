It's a constitutional showdown. Gavin and Stephen discuss into the implications of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, particularly in light of recent events including the January 6th riots and legal actions concerning former President Donald Trump.

They explore the historical context and application of the amendment, especially Section 3, which pertains to insurrection and its consequences for political participation.

The conversation also explores a recent legal decision from Colorado that sought to remove Trump's name from the ballot, examining its constitutionality and potential impacts on U.S. democracy and the electoral system.

Originally Published by Apple Podcast Preview

