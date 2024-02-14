In this episode Gavin and Stephen discuss the recent decision by the federal court on the challenge to the constitutionality and legality of the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to the trucker convoy protest in Canada.

They argue the protest was non-violent and did not pose a threat to the security of Canada, making the use of the Emergencies Act unreasonable and ultra vires of the federal government. They also express concern about the potential for damages to be awarded to those who were unlawfully injured by the misuse of the statute, which could result in significant costs for Canadian taxpayers.

No doubt where this one's headed... the Supreme Court of Canada.

