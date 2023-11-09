self

Let's dive into a controversial issue. How about gender identity and the role of parents and schools in Canada?

New policies by the governments of New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, require parental consent for children under 16 to use different gender identity pronouns.

In this episode Gavin and Stephen highlight the legal and political implications of these policies, including a recent decision by the Saskatchewan Court of King's Bench to issue an injunction against the policy. They also discuss the potential use of the notwithstanding clause by the Saskatchewan government to override the court's decision.

Are we entering an age where parental involvement in children's lives is potentially being harmed by policies that seek to separate parents and children?

