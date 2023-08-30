Emojis... widely used in digital communication to convey emotions, actions, or ideas, haven't typically been universally recognized as legally binding symbols in formal contracts or agreements. Until now.
A recent decision at the Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan found the thumbs-up emoji (👍) constituted acceptance of a contract to sell 87 metric tonnes of flax. The damages ordered to be paid were $82,000.
It may be unconventional but it was legally binding.
