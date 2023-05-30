self

Robert Pella was a candidate in the most recent municipal election running for Catholic School Trustee in the City of Toronto. He was running against an incumbent and fought a tough battle and lost... but by only ONE VOTE.

He first went to the school board and asked for a recount. They refused.

So, he had to go to court and won his case, but with strict restrictions in place. You need to hear the rest of this story.

