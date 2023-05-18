Canada Gazette, Part II, May 10, 2023:

Species at Risk Act

Federal Courts Act

Tax Court of Canada Act

Canada Labour Code

Criminal Code

Special Economic Measures Act

United Nations Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 06, 2023:

Bank Act

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 2, SC 2018, c 27

Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10

April 27, 2023

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 29, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canada Marine Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 06, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 29, 2023:

Special Import Measures Act

Income Tax Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 06, 2023:

Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 29, 2023:

Bank of Canada

Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 29, 2023:

Court of Justice Act

Insurance Act

Labour Mobility Act

Workers' Compensation Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 2, 2023:

Provincial Sales Tax Act

Strata Property Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 9, 2023:

Mines Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 2, 2023:

Finance Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2021, SBC 2021, c 14

Protected Areas of British Columbia Amendment Act, 2014, SBC 2014, c 11

Societies Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 24

Manitoba Laws

The Highway Traffic Amendment Act (Alternative Measures for Driving Offences), SM 2022, c 21

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 10, 2023:

An Act to Amend the Salvage Dealers Licensing Act, SNB 2022, c 53

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Referenced on first reading only 38 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act and Income Tax Act, 2000 39 An Act to Amend the Memorial University Act 40 An Act to Amend the Lands Act 41 An Act to Amend the Occupational Health and Safety Act

Regulations / Règlements

Bills / Projets de loi

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 34/23 Income Supplement and Seniors' Benefit Regulations (Amendment)

Medical Act, 2011

NLR 35/23 Medical Regulations, 2023

Notices / Avis

Newfoundland and Labrador Gazette, Part I, April 28, 2023:

Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act

Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Newfoundland and Labrador Act

Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board — Call for Bids No. NL23-CFB01 (Eastern Newfoundland)

Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board — Call for Bids (Cumulative parcels) No. NL23-CFB02 (South Eastern Newfoundland)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 72 Opioid Damages and Health Care Cost Recovery Act 73 An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act, No. 4 74 Forest Act 75 Council of Women and Gender Diversity Act 76 An Act to Amend the Electoral Boundaries Commission Act 77 Nursing Profession Act 78 Waste Reduction and Resource Recovery Act 79 An Act to Amend the Judicature Act 80 Dental Hygienists Profession Statute Amendment Act 81 An Act to Amend the Education Act, No. 2 82 Legal Profession Act

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 274 Catholic Cemetery Company Act

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 5, 2023:

Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act

NS Reg 70/2023 Architectural Cladder Trade Regulations

Income Tax Act

NS Reg 69/2023 Tax Refund for Skilled Trades and Occupations Regulations

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 68/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 71/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 96 An Act to amend the Ministry of Correctional Services Act 99 An Act to provide for safety measures respecting movable soccer goals

Regulations / Règlements

Gasoline Tax Act

O Reg 78/23 International Fuel Tax Agreement, amending O Reg 24/97 O Reg 80/23 General, amending Reg 533 of RRO 1990

Fuel Tax Act

O Reg 79/23 International Fuel Tax Agreement, amending O Reg 22/97

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

April 27, 2023

Related Amendments to the Controlled Acts as a result of the College of Respiratory Therapists of Ontario's Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by May 29, 2023

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, April 29, 2023:

Other

2023 Agreement Amending the Multilateral Agreement Respecting Pooled Registered Pension Plans and Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans

Ontario Gazette, May 06, 2023:

Ontario Energy Board

Proposed Amendments to the Distribution System Code

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

No entries for this issue

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 23 Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur l'instruction publique et édictant la Loi sur l'Institut national d'excellence en éducation

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 23 An Act to amend mainly the Education Act and to enact the Act respecting the Institut national d'excellence en éducation

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 mai 2023:

Loi sur le curateur public

Décret 715-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur le curateur public

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 mai 2023:

Loi sur le Barreau

Loi visant à améliorer l'accès à la justice en bonifiant l'offre de services juridiques gratuits ou à coût modique

Décret 729-2023 Règlement sur l'exercice de la profession d'avocat au sein d'une personne morale sans but lucratif

Loi sur le notariat

Loi visant à améliorer l'accès à la justice en bonifiant l'offre de services juridiques gratuits ou à coût modique

Décret 730-2023 Règlement sur l'exercice de la profession de notaire au sein d'une personne morale sans but lucratif

Loi favorisant la transformation numérique de l'administration publique

Décret 766-2023 Concernant la prolongation de la période au cours de laquelle le décret numéro 1690-2022 du 26 octobre 2022 concernant la désignation de la Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec afin qu'elle communique au ministère de la Cybersécurité et du Numérique les renseignements personnels qu'elle détient et qui sont nécessaires aux fins des expérimentations requises avant le déploiement du Service d'authentification gouvernementale du projet d'intérêt gouvernemental Programme Service québécois d'identité numérique a effet

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 3, 2023:

Public Curator Act

OC 715-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Public Curator Act

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 10, 2023:

Act respecting the Barreau du Québec

Act to improve access to justice by broadening the range of legal services provided free of charge or at a moderate cost

OC 729-2023 Regulation respecting the practice of the profession of advocate within a non-profit legal person

Notaries Act

Act to improve access to justice by broadening the range of legal services provided free of charge or at a moderate cost

OC 730-2023 Regulation respecting the practice of the notarial profession within a non profit legal person

Act to facilitate the public administration's digital transformation

OC 766-2023 Extension of the period during which Order in Council 1690-2022 dated 26 October 2022 concerning the designation of the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec to allow it to communicate, to the Ministère de la Cybersécurité et du Numérique, the personal information it holds that is necessary for the experimentation required prior to the deployment of the Government Authentication Service as part of a project of government-wide interest, the Québec Digital Identity Service Program has effect

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 mai 2023:

Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants

Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant la limitation du nombre de crédits pouvant être utilisés par un constructeur automobile et la confidentialité de certains renseignements

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'exercice des activités décrites aux articles 39.7 et 39.8 du Code des professions

Code des professions

Loi sur l'optométrie

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes de délivrance et de détention des permis habilitant un optométriste à administrer et à prescrire des médicaments et à dispenser des soins oculaires

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Loi sur les cours municipales

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de sélection des candidats à la fonction de juge de la Cour du Québec, de juge d'une cour municipale et de juge de paix magistrat

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 3, 2023:

Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the limit on the number of credits that may be used by a motor vehicle manufacturer and the confidentiality of some information

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the performance of the activities described in sections 39.7 and 39.8 of the Professional Code

Professional Code

Optometry Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the standards for the issue and holding of permits authorizing an optometrist to administer and prescribe medications and provide eye care

Courts of Justice Act

Act respecting municipal courts

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the selection procedure of candidates for the office of judge of the Court of Québec, municipal court judge and presiding justice of the peace

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 mai 2023:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics

Règlement concernant certaines modalités d'application du chapitre V.1 de la Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics relatif à l'intégrité des entreprises (Conseil du trésor C.T. 228300)

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 10, 2023:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

Act mainly to promote Québec-sourced and responsible procurement by public bodies, to reinforce the integrity regime of enterprises and to increase the powers of the Autorité des marchés publics

Regulation respecting certain conditions governing the application of Chapter V.1 of the Act respecting contracting by public bodies with respect to the integrity of enterprises (Treasury Board T.B. 228300)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 28, 2023:

The Public Health Act, 1994

Sask Reg 26/2023 The Food Safety Amendment Regulations, 2023

Proclamations / Proclamations

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 5, 2023:

The Justices of the Peace Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 15

Act in force May 5, 2023

The Police Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 17

Act in force April 28, 2023

The Provincial Protective Services Act, SS 2023, c 7

Act in force May 5, 2023

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Insurance Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 13

Act in force May 1, 2023 (OC 175/2023)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 28, 2023:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Midwifery Act

Saskatchewan College of Midwives — Midwifery Regulatory Bylaws, 2023

The Pension Benefits Act, 1992

Correction Notice

The Pooled Registered Pension Plans (Saskatchewan) Act

Correction Notice

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

