|Referenced on first reading only
|S-12
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code, the Sex Offender Information Registration Act and the International Transfer of Offenders Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, May 10, 2023:
Species at Risk Act
|SI/2023-13
|Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessments Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Act
Federal Courts Act
|SOR/2023-83
|Associate Judges (Federal Court) Regulations
Tax Court of Canada Act
|SOR/2023-84
|Associate Judges (Tax Court of Canada) Regulations
Canada Labour Code
|SOR/2023-79
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code
|SOR/2023-78
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Menstrual Products)
Criminal Code
|SOR/2023-87
|Regulations Amending the Pari-Mutuel Betting Supervision Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2023-81
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
United Nations Act
|SOR/2023-70
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the United Nations Act (Miscellaneous Program)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 06, 2023:
Bank Act
- Form of Proxy (Banks and Bank Holding Companies) Regulations, 2023
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 2, SC 2018, c 27
- Sections 486, 502, 523, 527 and 528 in force the 60th day after the day on which this Order is published in the Canada Gazette, Part II (PC 2023-0360). Published in Canada Gazette, Part II on May 10, 2023.
Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10
- Division 28 of Part 5, which amends the Canada Pension Plan, in force May 05, 2023 (PC 2023-0403)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
April 27, 2023
- Bill C-228, Pension Protection Act — Chapter No. 6
- Bill C-233, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Judges Act (violence against an intimate partner) — Chapter No. 7
- Bill C-11, Online Streaming Act — Chapter No. 8
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 29, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2023-87-05-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Canada Marine Act
- Prince Rupert Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
- Windsor Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 06, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List, unmasking the identities of 132 substances listed confidentially on Part 3
- Notice with respect to the proposed amended Guidelines for the Reduction of Dyes Released from Pulp and Paper Mills
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order for the Protection of North Atlantic Right Whales (Eubalaena glacialis) in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, 2023
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 29, 2023:
Special Import Measures Act
- Certain wind towers — Decision
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [108079724RR001] (Erratum)
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 107587578RR0001] (Erratum)
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-002
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 06, 2023:
Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act
- Call for Bids (Cumulative Parcels) No. NL23-CFB01 (Eastern Newfoundland)
- Call for Bids (Cumulative Parcels) No. NL23-CFB02 (South Eastern Newfoundland)
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiries
- Environmental services
- Heating and ventilation and air circulation
- Northern contaminated site environmental clean-up work/services
- Vessels, miscellaneous — repair
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 29, 2023:
Bank of Canada
- Financial Statements December 31, 2022
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 29, 2023:
Court of Justice Act
|Alta Reg 86/2023
|Court of Justice Civil Procedure Amendment Regulation
Insurance Act
|Alta Reg 87/2023
|Adverse Contractual Action Amendment Regulation
Labour Mobility Act
|Alta Reg 84/2023
|Labour Mobility Regulation
Workers' Compensation Act
|Alta Reg 83/2023
|Firefighters' Primary Site Cancer Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|27
|Money Judgment Enforcement Act
|28
|Motor Vehicle Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023
|29
|Environmental Management Amendment Act, 2023
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 2, 2023:
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 113/2023
|Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
Strata Property Act
|BC Reg 116/2023
|Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 9, 2023:
Mines Act
|BC Reg 118/2023
|Amends BC Reg 47/2017 — Administrative Penalties (Mines) Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 2, 2023:
Finance Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2021, SBC 2021, c 14
- Section 12 in force May 4, 2023 (BC Reg 114/2023)
Protected Areas of British Columbia Amendment Act, 2014, SBC 2014, c 11
- Section 1 in force May 1, 2023 (BC Reg 115/2023)
Societies Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 24
- Various provisions in force May 4, 2023 (BC Reg 114/2023)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Highway Traffic Amendment Act (Alternative Measures for Driving Offences), SM 2022, c 21
- Act in force May 1, 2023 (OIC 124/2023)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Proclamations / Proclamations
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 10, 2023:
An Act to Amend the Salvage Dealers Licensing Act, SNB 2022, c 53
- Act in force March 1, 2023
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-LabradorBills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|38
|An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act and Income Tax Act, 2000
|39
|An Act to Amend the Memorial University Act
|40
|An Act to Amend the Lands Act
|41
|An Act to Amend the Occupational Health and Safety Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Income Tax Act, 2000
|NLR 34/23
|Income Supplement and Seniors' Benefit Regulations (Amendment)
Medical Act, 2011
|NLR 35/23
|Medical Regulations, 2023
Notices / Avis
Newfoundland and Labrador Gazette, Part I, April 28, 2023:
Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic
Accord Implementation Act
Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Newfoundland and Labrador Act
- Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board — Call for Bids No. NL23-CFB01 (Eastern Newfoundland)
- Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board — Call for Bids (Cumulative parcels) No. NL23-CFB02 (South Eastern Newfoundland)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|72
|Opioid Damages and Health Care Cost Recovery Act
|73
|An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act, No. 4
|74
|Forest Act
|75
|Council of Women and Gender Diversity Act
|76
|An Act to Amend the Electoral Boundaries Commission Act
|77
|Nursing Profession Act
|78
|Waste Reduction and Resource Recovery Act
|79
|An Act to Amend the Judicature Act
|80
|Dental Hygienists Profession Statute Amendment Act
|81
|An Act to Amend the Education Act, No. 2
|82
|Legal Profession Act
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|274
|Catholic Cemetery Company Act
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 5, 2023:
Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act
|NS Reg 70/2023
|Architectural Cladder Trade Regulations
Income Tax Act
|NS Reg 69/2023
|Tax Refund for Skilled Trades and Occupations Regulations
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 68/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 71/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|96
|An Act to amend the Ministry of Correctional Services Act
|99
|An Act to provide for safety measures respecting movable soccer goals
Regulations / Règlements
Gasoline Tax Act
|O Reg 78/23
|International Fuel Tax Agreement, amending O Reg 24/97
|O Reg 80/23
|General, amending Reg 533 of RRO 1990
Fuel Tax Act
|O Reg 79/23
|International Fuel Tax Agreement, amending O Reg 22/97
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
April 27, 2023
Related Amendments to the Controlled Acts as a result of the College of Respiratory Therapists of Ontario's Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by May 29, 2023
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, April 29, 2023:
Other
- 2023 Agreement Amending the Multilateral Agreement Respecting Pooled Registered Pension Plans and Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans
Ontario Gazette, May 06, 2023:
Ontario Energy Board
- Proposed Amendments to the Distribution System Code
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|23
|Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur l'instruction publique et édictant la Loi sur l'Institut national d'excellence en éducation
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|23
|An Act to amend mainly the Education Act and to enact the Act respecting the Institut national d'excellence en éducation
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 mai 2023:
Loi sur le curateur public
|Décret 715-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur le curateur public
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 mai 2023:
Loi sur le Barreau
Loi visant à améliorer l'accès à la justice en bonifiant l'offre de services juridiques gratuits ou à coût modique
|Décret 729-2023
|Règlement sur l'exercice de la profession d'avocat au sein d'une personne morale sans but lucratif
Loi sur le notariat
Loi visant à améliorer l'accès à la justice en bonifiant l'offre de services juridiques gratuits ou à coût modique
|Décret 730-2023
|Règlement sur l'exercice de la profession de notaire au sein d'une personne morale sans but lucratif
Loi favorisant la transformation numérique de l'administration publique
|Décret 766-2023
|Concernant la prolongation de la période au cours de laquelle le décret numéro 1690-2022 du 26 octobre 2022 concernant la désignation de la Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec afin qu'elle communique au ministère de la Cybersécurité et du Numérique les renseignements personnels qu'elle détient et qui sont nécessaires aux fins des expérimentations requises avant le déploiement du Service d'authentification gouvernementale du projet d'intérêt gouvernemental Programme Service québécois d'identité numérique a effet
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 3, 2023:
Public Curator Act
|OC 715-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Public Curator Act
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 10, 2023:
Act respecting the Barreau du
Québec
Act to improve access to justice by broadening the range of legal services provided free of charge or at a moderate cost
|OC 729-2023
|Regulation respecting the practice of the profession of advocate within a non-profit legal person
Notaries Act
Act to improve access to justice by broadening the range of legal services provided free of charge or at a moderate cost
|OC 730-2023
|Regulation respecting the practice of the notarial profession within a non profit legal person
Act to facilitate the public administration's digital transformation
|OC 766-2023
|Extension of the period during which Order in Council 1690-2022 dated 26 October 2022 concerning the designation of the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec to allow it to communicate, to the Ministère de la Cybersécurité et du Numérique, the personal information it holds that is necessary for the experimentation required prior to the deployment of the Government Authentication Service as part of a project of government-wide interest, the Québec Digital Identity Service Program has effect
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 mai 2023:
Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant la limitation du nombre de crédits pouvant être utilisés par un constructeur automobile et la confidentialité de certains renseignements
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'exercice des activités décrites aux articles 39.7 et 39.8 du Code des professions
Code des professions
Loi sur l'optométrie
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes de délivrance et de détention des permis habilitant un optométriste à administrer et à prescrire des médicaments et à dispenser des soins oculaires
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
Loi sur les cours municipales
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de sélection des candidats à la fonction de juge de la Cour du Québec, de juge d'une cour municipale et de juge de paix magistrat
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 3, 2023:
Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the limit on the number of credits that may be used by a motor vehicle manufacturer and the confidentiality of some information
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the performance of the activities described in sections 39.7 and 39.8 of the Professional Code
Professional Code
Optometry Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the standards for the issue and holding of permits authorizing an optometrist to administer and prescribe medications and provide eye care
Courts of Justice Act
Act respecting municipal courts
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the selection procedure of candidates for the office of judge of the Court of Québec, municipal court judge and presiding justice of the peace
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 mai 2023:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics
- Règlement concernant certaines modalités d'application du chapitre V.1 de la Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics relatif à l'intégrité des entreprises (Conseil du trésor C.T. 228300)
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 10, 2023:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
Act mainly to promote Québec-sourced and responsible procurement by public bodies, to reinforce the integrity regime of enterprises and to increase the powers of the Autorité des marchés publics
- Regulation respecting certain conditions governing the application of Chapter V.1 of the Act respecting contracting by public bodies with respect to the integrity of enterprises (Treasury Board T.B. 228300)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 28, 2023:
The Public Health Act, 1994
|Sask Reg 26/2023
|The Food Safety Amendment Regulations, 2023
Proclamations / Proclamations
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 5, 2023:
The Justices of the Peace Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 15
- Act in force May 5, 2023
The Police Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 17
- Act in force April 28, 2023
The Provincial Protective Services Act, SS 2023, c 7
- Act in force May 5, 2023
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Insurance Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 13
- Act in force May 1, 2023 (OC 175/2023)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 28, 2023:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
The Midwifery Act
- Saskatchewan College of Midwives — Midwifery Regulatory Bylaws, 2023
The Pension Benefits Act, 1992
- Correction Notice
The Pooled Registered Pension Plans (Saskatchewan) Act
- Correction Notice
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
