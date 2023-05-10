self

It's now almost 40 years since Brian Mulroney became Canada's 18th prime minister and 30 years since he retired from politics in 1993. Even his harshest critics at the time now acknowledge him to have been one of Canada's most significant statesmen both on the national and the international scene. In today's podcast, Guy Pratte explores how Prime Minister Mulroney skillfully used persuasion to achieve success not only in politics but in law and business.

Key Takeaways:

[:47] After growing up with liberal parents in a modest home, Mulroney found conservative campus politics to be instantly intoxicating.

[6:55] Mulroney shares what he admired most about former prime minister Diefenbaker.

[8:39] From public speaking to becoming "the voice," to practicing law, Mulroney reflects on chapters of his life.

[17:57] Mulroney's take on the vital role of relationships in the art of persuasion.

[24:23] Giving rise to one of the largest wins in Canadian political history, Mulroney's spontaneous response to Prime Minister Turner persuaded Canadians to vote for change.

[29:52] Mulroney explains how he used the art of persuasion to broker Canada's Free Trade Agreement with the United States.

[38:52] Persuasion takes on many forms when addressing issues with a moral imperative.

Additional Resources:

Host Guy Pratte was educated at the University of Western Ontario and later at the University of Toronto, where he earned his MA in philosophy and LLB. He was called to the Bar in Ontario in 1984 and Québec in 2002. He is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and a former President of The Advocates' Society.

