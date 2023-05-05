Democracy is not easy. Canada's first-past-the-post electoral system means that the candidate with the most votes in an electoral district is declared the winner even if the candidate does not obtain a majority of the votes and that a majority government can be formed without the winning party securing more than 50 percent of the popular votes of all ballots cast in an election. While this system has enabled the formation of stable governments, it has also been repeatedly criticized by specialized interest groups who advocate that proportional representation is a fairer electoral system because it permits each ballot to have meaningful input in the composition of the representatives who ultimately govern us.

Currently, Fair Vote BC has brought a constitutional challenge to the first-past-the-post electoral system. Fair Vote BC contends that section 313 of the Canada Elections Act (the "Act"), which legislatively, enshrines this electoral system, breaches sections 3 and 15(1) of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms because it violates the rights to meaningful participation, fair and legitimate elections, and effective representation.

Section 313(1) of the Act directs a returning officer to declare elected the candidate who obtained the largest number of votes after the sixth day that follows the completion of the validation of election results.

Given the issues raised by Fair Vote BC's constitutional challenge, unsurprising other organizations involved in the debate about the way winning candidates are chosen and governments are formed wanted to intervene in the application, including the Electoral Reform Society (UK) ("ERS UK"). ERS UK wanted to intervene as an added party in the application, and only in the alternative as a friend of the court.

In Fair Voting BC v. Canada (Attorney General), 2023 ONSC 2182 (CanLII) , the court rejected ERS UK's desire to be allowed to intervene as an added party. The court also rejected ERS UK's requests to file additional affidavit evidence in the proceeding and to include a "record of secondary resources" in its Book of Authorities.

Under rule 13 of the Rules of Civil Procedure , a court has the discretion to permit a person to intervene in a proceeding either as a friend of the court or as an added party. More specifically, rule 13.01(1) provides that a person can be added as a party if the person:

a) has an interest in the subject matter of the proceeding;

b) that the person may be adversely affected by a judgment in the proceeding; or

c) that there exists between the person and one or more of the parties to the proceeding a question of law or fact in common with one or more of the questions in issue in the proceeding.

A person that is added as a party has a higher status in a proceeding than a person that is only granted the ability to intervene as a friend of the court. The added party can file evidence and cross-examine witnesses. A friend of the court must take the record of the court as they find it.

ERS UK, which is a long-standing, pro-democracy organization and is led by a former member of the New Zealand Parliament, wanted to provide affidavit evidence in the application that, among other things, compared the first-past-the-post system with proportional representation systems and an analysis of the consequences of the first-past-the-post system in the 2019 UK general election.

Although the scope of Fair Vote BC's application raised issues that in general permitted a more relaxed approach to assess a motion to intervene, the Attorney General of Canada ("AG") opposed ERS UK's motion to be added as a party on the grounds that i) ERS UK did not have a sufficient interest in the proceeding; ii) ERS UK would not make a useful contribution to the proceeding; and iii) the delivery of further evidence would cause prejudice to the proceeding and do injustice to the parties.

The court agreed with the AG's position.

In assessing whether a person should be entitled to intervene as an added party, the case of Halpern v. Toronto (City) Clerk, 2000 CanLII 29029 (ON SCDC) directs a court to consider the following factors:

does the proposed intervener have sufficient, direct interest in the case?

what useful contribution could the proposed intervener make?

would the intervener's involvement prejudice or delay the determination of the rights of the parties?

can such prejudice or delay be counter-balanced by the useful contribution of the proposed intervener?

what terms or conditions might be imposed on the intervention to ensure that the goals are met without undue delay or prejudice?

These factors weighed against ERS UK's request.

The court found that there would be prejudice in allowing ERS UK to file evidence that would delay the rights of the parties to have the issues determined in a timely fashion and that none of its legal rights would be impacted in the proceeding. An important factor that weighed against ERS UK's argument was that on the one hand, it had contended that it was not taking a position on the result of the proceeding, but on the other hand that it was a "stakeholder" with positive precedents to provide to the court on electoral reform.

As a fallback position, ERS UK argued that it should be entitled to intervene as a friend of the court and that it be allowed to file a "record of secondary sources". While the court accepted that ERS UK could intervene as a friend of the court, it rejected the filing of a "record of secondary sources", which was viewed as an end-around attempt to add new evidence to the record.

In Right to Life Association of Toronto and Area v. Canada (Minister of Employment, Workforce and Labour), 2022 FCA 67 , the court admonished this kind of attempt to add what amounted to social science opinions, which were shielded from cross-examination, into the court record. In that case, the court stated:

We deplore interveners who try to slip fresh evidence into the record through crafty, unprofessional means, such as smuggling into their books of authorities materials that contain facts and social science opinions not in evidence or sliding fresh evidence into their oral submissions.

All attempts by ERS UK to add fresh evidence, including an expert opinion, were rejected because the parties had already generated a substantial evidentiary record. Each party had filed multiple expert opinions on the issue to be determined by the court.

Fair Voting BC v. Canada (Attorney General) demonstrates that in a proceeding where the combating parties have filed a substantial evidentiary record, a court will be very hesitant and reluctant to permit a person to be allowed to intervene as an added party and to introduce additional evidence to the record, whether it be an expert opinion filed by way of an affidavit or social science opinions found in secondary sources. As a foreign entity seeking to intervene as an added party on Canada's electoral system, ERS UK was simply unable to overcome the hurdles of being granted added party status in the proceeding and to put its evidence before the court.

Fair Vote BC's constitutional challenge is scheduled to be heard September 25 to 27, 2023. A PDF version is available for download here .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.