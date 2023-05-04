ARTICLE

Legislation for the period 04/13 to 04/26

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Nova Scotia/ Nouvelle-Écosse

Alberta / Alberta

Nunavut / Nunavut

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Ontario / Ontario

Manitoba / Manitoba

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Quebec / Québec

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-47 An Act to implement certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on March 28, 2023

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-233 An Act to develop a national framework for a guaranteed livable basic income S-250 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (sterilization procedures)

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, April 26, 2023:

College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents Act

SOR/2023-73 By-laws of the College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-71 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations SOR/2023-72 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 15, 2023:

Food and Drugs Act

Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations and the Medical Devices Regulations (Recalls, Establishment Licences and Finished Product Testing)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 15, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Significant New Activity Notice No. 21436

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-004-23 - Release of SRSP-300-Gen, issue 1

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 22, 2023:

Environment, Dept. of the

Public notice to inform Canadians of the decisions adopted at the 19th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of wild fauna and flora and of Canada's intent to implement the decisions domestically

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice of intent to address 65 existing substances identified as Chemicals Management Plan priorities following categorization and other prioritization mechanisms

Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality - Microbiological sampling and analysis

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 15, 2023:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal - Notice No. HA-2023-001

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 22, 2023:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiry - Communications, photographic, mapping, printing and publication services

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 15, 2023:

Bee Act

Alta Reg 80/2023 Bee Amendment Regulation

Civil Enforcement Act

Alta Reg 71/2023 Civil Enforcement Amendment Regulation

Credit Union Act

Alta Reg 68/2023 Credit Union (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 77/2023 Credit Union (Principal) Amendment Regulation

Health Information Act

Alta Reg 59/2023 Health Information Amendment Regulation

Investing in a Diversified Alberta Economy Act

Alta Reg 82/2023 Agri-processing Investment Tax Credit Regulation

Judicature Act

Alta Reg 61/2023 Alberta Rules of Court Amendment Regulation

Oil and Gas Conservation Act

Alta Reg 70/2023 Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation

Personal Property Security Act

Alta Reg 72/2023 Personal Property Security Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 73/2023 Personal Property Security Forms Amendment Regulation

Provincial Court Act

Alta Reg 76/2023 Provincial Court (Various Regulations) Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta Queen's Printer

Alberta Firearms Act, SA 2023, c A-18.5

Part 2 of the Act in force April 20, 2023 (OIC 150/2023)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 25 Electoral Districts Act 26 Municipalities Enabling and Validating (No. 5) Amendment Act, 2023

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 18, 2023:

Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act

BC Reg 102/2023 Amends BC Reg 9/98 - Drug Schedules Regulation BC Reg 103/2023 Enacts Drug Schedules (Limits on Sale) Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 25, 2023:

Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 105/2023 Amends BC Reg 396/95 - Employment Standards Regulation

Energy Efficiency Act

BC Reg 106/2023 Amends BC Reg 14/2015 - Energy Efficiency Standards Regulation

Health Professions Act

BC Reg 111/2023 Amends BC Reg 417/2008 - Pharmacists Regulation

Specifies notice period of 15 days for the purposes of section 12 (3) and (4) of the Act with respect to amendments in Appendix 1 of the regulation

Lobbyists Transparency Act

BC Reg 108/2023 Amends BC Reg 235/2019 - Lobbyists Transparency Regulation

Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act

BC Reg 111/2023 Amends BC Reg 43/2018 - Pharmacy Operations General Regulation

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 210 The Employment Standards Code Amendment Act (Leave for Miscarriage or Stillbirth) 215 The Non-Disclosure Agreements Act 218 An Act Respecting the Title "Associate Judge" (Various Acts Amended) 235 The Employment Standards Code Amendment Act

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 26, 2023:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

Publication for comment of proposed amendments to Form 58-101F1 Corporate Governance Disclosure of National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices, and changes to National Policy 58-201Corporate Governance Guidelines (together, the "Proposed Amendments and Changes").

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 22 An Act To Amend The Management Of Information Act And The House Of Assembly Accountability, Integrity And Administration Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel - Annual Regulations

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR30/23





Film and Video Industry Tax Credit Regulations (Amendment) NLR31/23 All-Spend Film and Video Production Tax Credit Regulations NLR32/23 Film and Video Industry Tax Credit Regulations(Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 83 Liquor Act 84 An Act to Amend the Northwest Territories Business Development and Investment Corporation Act 85 United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Implementation Act

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 7, 2023:

Environment Act

NS Reg53/2023 Cap-and-Trade Program Regulations - amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 54/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 56/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Provincial Court Act

NS Reg58/2023 Regulations Respecting Part-Time Judges of the Provincial Court - amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 88 An Act to amend the Occupational Health and Safety Act to provide safety measures in respect of workers at gas stations 93 An Act to enact Joshua's Law (Lifejackets for Life), 2023 98 An Act to amend various Acts relating to education and child care 102 An Act to amend various Acts relating to the justice system, fire protection and prevention and animal welfare

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Health Protection and Promotion Act, RSO 1990

April 13, 2023

Proposal for Amendments to RRO 1990, Reg 565: Public Pools - Comments by April 28, 2023

Gaming Control Act, 1992

April 14, 2023

Self-serve lottery ticket terminals (SSTs) in retail locations - Comments by April 29, 2023

Electricity Act, 1998

April 17, 2023

Ontario Regulation 429/04 Amendments - Comments by May 17, 2023

Electricity Act, 1998

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

Limitations Act, 2002

Ontario Fair Hydro Plan Act, 2017

April 19, 2023

2-year Limitation Period for Certain Statutory and Regulatory Entitlements (aligns with Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) Replacement of Settlement System (RSS) project) - Comments by June 5, 2023

Digital Platform Workers' Rights Act, 2022

April 17, 2023

Digital Platform Workers' Rights Act, 2022 - Regulations - Comments by April 27, 2023

Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023

April 17, 2023

A Proposal for the Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023 - Comments by May 16, 2023

Orders In Council

More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 21

Schedule 9, section 7, which amends thePlanning Act, in force April 6, 2023 (OIC420/2023)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, April 15, 2023:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act - Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 - June 2023

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,19 avril 2023:

Loi concernant la lutte contre le tabagisme

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi concernant la lutte contre le tabagisme

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,26 avril 2023:

Loi sur les décrets de convention collective

Décret modifiant le Décret sur les agents de sécurité

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,April 19, 2023:

Tobacco Control Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation under the Tobacco Control Act

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,April 26, 2023:

Act respecting collective agreement decrees

Decree to amend the Decree respecting security guards

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,26 avril 2023:

Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts

AM 2023-03 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts - Arrêté numéro I-13.2.2-2023-03 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,April 26, 2023:

Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act

MO 2023-03 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act - Order number I-13.2.2-2023-03 of the Minister of Finance

Sanctions

20 avril 2023

Loi nº 10,Loi limitant le recours aux services d'une agence de placement de personnel et à de la main-d'ouvre indépendante dans le secteur de la santé et des services sociaux- Chapitre nº8

Assents

April 20, 2023

Bill 10,An Act limiting the use of personnel placement agencies' services and independent labour in the health and social services sector- Chapter No.8

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 134 An Act to amend The Education Act, 1995 and to make a consequential amendment to another Act 135 An Act to make consequential amendments resulting from the enactment of The Education Amendment Act, 2023

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I,April 14, 2023:

The Pension Benefits Act, 1992

2023 Agreement Amending the 2020 Agreement Respecting Multi-jurisdictional Pension Plans

The Pooled Registered Pension Plans (Saskatchewan) Act

2023 Agreement Amending the Multilateral Agreement Respecting Pooled Registered Pension Plans and Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans

The Real Estate Act

Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission - Bylaw Amendments

Rules of Court

Court of King's Benchfor Saskatchewan

Correction Notice

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

