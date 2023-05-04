Legislation for the period 04/13 to 04/26
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to implement certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on March 28, 2023
Senate / Sénat
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to develop a national framework for a guaranteed livable basic income
|
An Act to amend the Criminal Code (sterilization procedures)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, April 26, 2023:
College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents Act
|
SOR/2023-73
|
By-laws of the College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents
Special Economic Measures Act
|
SOR/2023-71
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations
|
SOR/2023-72
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 15, 2023:
Food and Drugs Act
- Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations and the Medical Devices Regulations (Recalls, Establishment Licences and Finished Product Testing)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 15, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 21436
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-004-23 - Release of SRSP-300-Gen, issue 1
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 22, 2023:
Environment, Dept. of the
- Public notice to inform Canadians of the decisions adopted at the 19th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of wild fauna and flora and of Canada's intent to implement the decisions domestically
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice of intent to address 65 existing substances identified as Chemicals Management Plan priorities following categorization and other prioritization mechanisms
- Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality - Microbiological sampling and analysis
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 15, 2023:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal - Notice No. HA-2023-001
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 22, 2023:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiry - Communications, photographic, mapping, printing and publication services
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 15, 2023:
Bee Act
|
Alta Reg 80/2023
|
Bee Amendment Regulation
Civil Enforcement Act
|
Alta Reg 71/2023
|
Civil Enforcement Amendment Regulation
Credit Union Act
|
Alta Reg 68/2023
|
Credit Union (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 77/2023
|
Credit Union (Principal) Amendment Regulation
Health Information Act
|
Alta Reg 59/2023
|
Health Information Amendment Regulation
Investing in a Diversified Alberta Economy Act
|
Alta Reg 82/2023
|
Agri-processing Investment Tax Credit Regulation
Judicature Act
|
Alta Reg 61/2023
|
Alberta Rules of Court Amendment Regulation
Oil and Gas Conservation Act
|
Alta Reg 70/2023
|
Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation
Personal Property Security Act
|
Alta Reg 72/2023
|
Personal Property Security Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 73/2023
|
Personal Property Security Forms Amendment Regulation
Provincial Court Act
|
Alta Reg 76/2023
|
Provincial Court (Various Regulations) Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta Queen's Printer
Alberta Firearms Act, SA 2023, c A-18.5
- Part 2 of the Act in force April 20, 2023 (OIC 150/2023)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Electoral Districts Act
|
Municipalities Enabling and Validating (No. 5) Amendment Act, 2023
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 18, 2023:
Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act
|
BC Reg 102/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 9/98 - Drug Schedules Regulation
|
BC Reg 103/2023
|
Enacts Drug Schedules (Limits on Sale) Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 25, 2023:
Employment Standards Act
|
BC Reg 105/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 396/95 - Employment Standards Regulation
Energy Efficiency Act
|
BC Reg 106/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 14/2015 - Energy Efficiency Standards Regulation
Health Professions Act
|
BC Reg 111/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 417/2008 - Pharmacists Regulation
Lobbyists Transparency Act
|
BC Reg 108/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 235/2019 - Lobbyists Transparency Regulation
Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act
|
BC Reg 111/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 43/2018 - Pharmacy Operations General Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
The Employment Standards Code Amendment Act (Leave for Miscarriage or Stillbirth)
|
The Non-Disclosure Agreements Act
|
An Act Respecting the Title "Associate Judge" (Various Acts Amended)
|
The Employment Standards Code Amendment Act
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 26, 2023:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comment
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to Form 58-101F1 Corporate Governance Disclosure of National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices, and changes to National Policy 58-201Corporate Governance Guidelines (together, the "Proposed Amendments and Changes").
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act To Amend The Management Of Information Act And The House Of Assembly Accountability, Integrity And Administration Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel - Annual Regulations
Income Tax Act, 2000
|
Film and Video Industry Tax Credit Regulations (Amendment)
|
NLR31/23
|
All-Spend Film and Video Production Tax Credit Regulations
|
NLR32/23
|
Film and Video Industry Tax Credit Regulations(Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Liquor Act
|
An Act to Amend the Northwest Territories Business Development and Investment Corporation Act
|
United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Implementation Act
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 7, 2023:
Environment Act
|
NS Reg53/2023
|
Cap-and-Trade Program Regulations - amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|
NS Reg 54/2023
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|
NS Reg 56/2023
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Provincial Court Act
|
NS Reg58/2023
|
Regulations Respecting Part-Time Judges of the Provincial Court - amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend the Occupational Health and Safety Act to provide safety measures in respect of workers at gas stations
|
An Act to enact Joshua's Law (Lifejackets for Life), 2023
|
An Act to amend various Acts relating to education and child care
|
An Act to amend various Acts relating to the justice system, fire protection and prevention and animal welfare
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Health Protection and Promotion Act, RSO 1990
April 13, 2023
Proposal for Amendments to RRO 1990, Reg 565: Public Pools - Comments by April 28, 2023
Gaming Control Act, 1992
April 14, 2023
Self-serve lottery ticket terminals (SSTs) in retail locations - Comments by April 29, 2023
Electricity Act, 1998
April 17, 2023
Ontario Regulation 429/04 Amendments - Comments by May 17, 2023
Electricity Act, 1998
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
Limitations Act, 2002
Ontario Fair Hydro Plan Act, 2017
April 19, 2023
2-year Limitation Period for Certain Statutory and Regulatory Entitlements (aligns with Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) Replacement of Settlement System (RSS) project) - Comments by June 5, 2023
Digital Platform Workers' Rights Act, 2022
April 17, 2023
Digital Platform Workers' Rights Act, 2022 - Regulations - Comments by April 27, 2023
Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023
April 17, 2023
A Proposal for the Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023 - Comments by May 16, 2023
Orders In Council
More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 21
- Schedule 9, section 7, which amends thePlanning Act, in force April 6, 2023 (OIC420/2023)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, April 15, 2023:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act - Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 - June 2023
Quebec / Québec
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,19 avril 2023:
Loi concernant la lutte contre le tabagisme
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi concernant la lutte contre le tabagisme
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,26 avril 2023:
Loi sur les décrets de convention collective
- Décret modifiant le Décret sur les agents de sécurité
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,April 19, 2023:
Tobacco Control Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation under the Tobacco Control Act
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,April 26, 2023:
Act respecting collective agreement decrees
- Decree to amend the Decree respecting security guards
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,26 avril 2023:
Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts
|
AM 2023-03
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts - Arrêté numéro I-13.2.2-2023-03 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,April 26, 2023:
Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act
|
MO 2023-03
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act - Order number I-13.2.2-2023-03 of the Minister of Finance
Sanctions
20 avril 2023
- Loi nº 10,Loi limitant le recours aux services d'une agence de placement de personnel et à de la main-d'ouvre indépendante dans le secteur de la santé et des services sociaux- Chapitre nº8
Assents
April 20, 2023
- Bill 10,An Act limiting the use of personnel placement agencies' services and independent labour in the health and social services sector- Chapter No.8
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend The Education Act, 1995 and to make a consequential amendment to another Act
|
An Act to make consequential amendments resulting from the enactment of The Education Amendment Act, 2023
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I,April 14, 2023:
The Pension Benefits Act, 1992
- 2023 Agreement Amending the 2020 Agreement Respecting Multi-jurisdictional Pension Plans
The Pooled Registered Pension Plans (Saskatchewan) Act
- 2023 Agreement Amending the Multilateral Agreement Respecting Pooled Registered Pension Plans and Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans
The Real Estate Act
- Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission - Bylaw Amendments
Rules of Court
Court of King's Benchfor Saskatchewan
- Correction Notice
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.