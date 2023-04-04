Legislation for the period 03/09 to 03/22
Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-41
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code and to make consequential amendments to other Acts
|C-295
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code (neglect of vulnerable adults)
Regulations / Réglements
Canada Gazette, Part II, March 15, 2023:
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act
|SOR/2023-37
|By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Prescribed Practices Premium Surcharge By-law
Financial Administration Act
|SOR/2023-35
|Order Repealing the Environmental Assessment Review Panel Service Charges Order
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2023-36
|Medical Device Establishment Licence Fees Remission Order (Expedited Examination of Applications During the COVID-19 Pandemic)
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2023-34
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|SOR/2023-32
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2023-33
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 18, 2023:
Health of Animals Act
- Regulations Amending the Health of Animals Regulations (Identification and Traceability)
Tax Court of Canada Act
- Rules Amending Certain Rules Made Under the Tax Court of Canada Act
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Fisheries Act
- Regulations Amending the British Columbia Sport Fishing Regulations, 1996
Aeronautics Act
- Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Security Regulations, 2012 (Air Cargo)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Canadian Securities Regulation Regime Transition Office Act, SC 2009, c 2,
- The Canadian Securities Regulation Regime Transition Office is dissolved effective March 30, 2023 (PC 2023-0191)
Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 2, SC 2018, c 27
- Sections 447 to 449 and 517 in force June 12, 2023 (PC 2023-0184)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
March 09, 2023
- Bill C-39, An Act to amend An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying) — Chapter 1
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 11, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21280
- Publication of the final science assessment of benzene releases from gasoline stations and implications for human health
Cannabis Act
- Cannabis Fees Order: Increase to fees set out in sections 3, 4 and 5
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 78
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 18, 2023:
Species at Risk Act
- Description of Caribou, Boreal population, critical habitat in the Edéhzhíe National Wildlife Area
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Publication of supplemental material after draft screening assessment of the Furan Compounds Group, including 2-furanmethanol (furfuryl alcohol), CAS RN 98-00-0, and furan, tetrahydro- (tetrahydrofuran), CAS RN 109-99-9, specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(1) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality: Understanding and Managing Risks in Recreational Waters
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. DGSO-001-23 — Consultation on the Spectrum Licence Renewal Process for Wireless Communication Services (WCS) Licences
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 11, 2023:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Apollo Power Inc.
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 108066671RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-028
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 18, 2023:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Notice of public comment period for an application for a permit to build and operate an international power line — Application by Hydro-Québec for a permit to build and operate a direct current power line from the Hertel substation to the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United States
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|9
|Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2023
|10
|Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2023
|204
|Missing Persons (Silver Alert) Amendment Act, 2022
Regulations / Réglements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 15, 2023:
Geothermal Resource Development Act
|Alta Reg 19/2023
|Geothermal Resource Development Rules Amendment Regulation
Mineral Resource Development Act
|Alta Reg 17/2023
|Brine-hosted Mineral Resource Development Rules
Oil and Gas Conservation Act
|Alta Reg 18/2023
|Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|Alta Reg 15/2023
|Procedures (Traffic Safety) Amendment Regulation
Responsible Energy Development Act
|Alta Reg 20/2023
|Alberta Energy Regulator Rules of Practice (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta Queen's Printer
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 4
- Section 2, which amends the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, in force March 22, 2023 (OIC 078/2023)
- Section 9, which amends the Tourism Levy Act, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 089/2023)
- Section 8, except for subsections (2)(k), (3)(a) and (30), which amends the Tobacco Tax Act, in force October 1, 2023 (OIC 089/2023)
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 16
- Section 15, except subsections (5) and (6)(b), which amends the Rural Utilities Act, in force March 22, 2023 (OIC 081/2023)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|14
|Miscellaneous Statutes (Modernization) Amendment Act, 2023
|15
|Vital Statistics Amendment Act, 2023
Regulations / Réglements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 14, 2023:
British Columbia Enterprise Corporation Act
|BC Reg 71/2023
|Repeals BC Regs
300/87 — B.C. Enterprise Corporation Borrowing Limit Regulation
336/89 — Prescribed Bank and Loan Transfer Date Regulation
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 66/2023
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 66/2023
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Expropriation Act
|BC Reg 66/2023
|Amends BC Reg 451/87 — Expropriation Act General Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 70/2023
|Amends BC Reg 271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 21, 2023:
Cannabis Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 76/2023
|Amends BC Regs
204/2018 — Cannabis Control Regulation
202/2018 — Cannabis Licensing Regulation
Home Owner Grant Act
|BC Reg 77/2023
|Amends BC Reg 100/2002 — Home Owner Grant Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 74/2023
|Amends BC Reg 245/2013 — Direction No. 5 to the British Columbia Utilities Commission
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 14, 2023:
B.C. Pavilion Corporation Act, SBC 2022, c 3
- Act in force March 13, 2023 (BC Reg 71/2023)
Royal Assents
March 09, 2023
- Bill 2, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Act — Chapter No 4
- Bill 3, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No 2
- Bill 4, Finance Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter 1
- Bill 6, Municipalities Enabling and Validating Act (No. 5) — Chapter 3
- Bill 7, Land Owner Transparency Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter 6
- Bill 8, Real Estate Services Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter 5
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|11
|The Reducing Red Tape and Improving Services Act, 2023
|13
|The Wildlife Amendment Act
|14
|The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2023
|21
|The Highway Traffic Amendment Act
|22
|The Emergency Measures Amendment Act
|23
|The Vulnerable Persons Living with a Mental Disability Amendment Act
|24
|The Wildfires Amendment Act
|25
|The Workers Compensation Amendment Act (Wildfire Firefighters)
|26
|The Limitations Amendment and Public Officers Amendment Act
|27
|The Intimate Image Protection Amendment Act
|28
|The Local Government Statutes Amendment Act
|29
|The Life Leases Amendment Act
|30
|Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation Amendment Act (2)
|31
|The Animal Care Amendment Act (2)
|32
|An Act respecting Child and Family Services (Indigenous Jurisdiction and Related Amendments)
|33
|The Addiction Services Act
|34
|The Police Services Amendment Act
|35
|The Education Administration Amendment Act (Teacher Certification and Professional Conduct)
|36
|The Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Amendment Act
|203
|The Orange Shirt Day Statutory Holiday Act (Various Acts Amended)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, March 22, 2023:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of the amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and changes to its Companion Policy relating to the Offering Memorandum Prospectus Exemption (the "Amendments").
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Réglements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Pharmacy Act, 2012
|NLR 12/23
|Pharmacy Regulations, 2014 (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Réglements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 10, 2023:
Income Tax Act
|NS Reg 44/2023
|Maximum Amount of Capital Investment Tax Credits for Approved Projects Regulations — amendment
Non-resident Deed Transfer and Property Taxes Act
|NS Reg 41/2023
|Non-resident Deed Transfer Tax Regulations
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 40/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 46/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 47/2023
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 10, 2023:
An Act to Amend Chapter 81 of the Revised Statutes, 1989, the Companies Act, SNS 2020, c 7
- Act in force April 1, 2023(NS Reg 36/2023)
An Act to Amend Chapter 260 of the Revised Statutes, 1989, the Liquor Control Act, SNS 2022, c 18
- Act in force March 1, 2023 (NS Reg 42/2023)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|79
|An Act to amend various statutes with respect to employment and labour and other matters
Regulations / Réglements
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|O Reg 36/23
|Expansion of Natural Gas Distribution Systems, amending O Reg 24/19
Health Insurance Act
|O Reg 37/23
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
Planning Act
|O Reg 40/23
|Zoning Order — Township of Seguin, District of Parry Sound
Juries Act
|O Reg 41/23
|General, amending Reg 680 of RRO 1990
Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016
|O Reg 42/23
|Tires, amending O Reg 225/18
|O Reg 43/23
|Batteries, amending O Reg 30/20
|O Reg 44/23
|Electrical and Electronic Equipment, amending O Reg 522/20
|O Reg 45/23
|Hazardous and Special Products, amending O Reg 449/21
|O Reg 46/23
|Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 558/22
Proposed Regulations / Projets de réglement
Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990
March 10, 2023
Moving to a project list approach under the Environmental Assessment Act — Comments by May 9, 2023
Insurance Act
March 17, 2023
Pending the Minister of Finance's approval of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA)'s proposed amendment to the Unfair and Deceptive Acts or Practices Rule (UDAP) to ban deferred sales charges in segregated funds, public consultation on amendments to section10 of O Reg 408/12 and subsection 12(1) of O Reg 347/04 under the Insurance Act — Comments by May 3, 2023
Mining Act, RSO 1990
March 9, 2023
Proposal to make consequential administrative amendments to several regulations under the Mining Act — Comments by April 23, 2023
March 9, 2023
Proposed regulatory changes to closure plan rehabilitation requirements for advanced exploration and mine production and adding an additional class of facilities to the list of such classes that are excluded from the definition of "mine" — Comments by April 23, 2023
Nursing Act, 1991
March 16, 2023
College of Nurses of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by May 3, 2023
Pension Benefits Act
March 15, 2023
A Permanent Framework for Target Benefits — Comments by June 30, 2023
Orders In Council
Protecting What Matters Most Act (Budget Measures), 2019, SO 2019, c 7
- Schedule 9, subsections 1(1), 3-5, 49, 50, being the Combative Sports Act, 2019, in force March 6, 2023 (OIC 247/2023)
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, March 11, 2023:
Ontario Securities Commission
- Amendments to National Instrument 45- 106 Prospectus Exemptions
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Réglements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 18, 2023:
Real Property Tax Act
|EC2023-208
|Tax Credit Factor Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|14
|Loi modifiant diverses dispositions relatives à la sécurité publique et édictant la Loi visant à aider à retrouver des personnes disparues
|16
|Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'aménagement et l'urbanisme et d'autres dispositions
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|14
|An Act to amend various provisions relating to public security and to enact the Act to assist in locating missing persons
|16
|An Act to amend the Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions
Réglements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 mars 2023:
Loi sur la publicité légale des
entreprises
Loi sur les compagnies
Loi sur les sociétés par actions
|Décret 216-2023
|Règlement sur la publicité légale des
entreprises
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les noms des personnes morales ou des associations régies par la partie III de la Loi sur les compagnies, le Règlement sur les noms des compagnies régies par la partie I de la Loi sur les compagnies et le Règlement sur les noms des compagnies régies par la partie IA de la Loi sur les compagnies
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 mars 2023:
Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie
|Décret 285-2023
|Règlement sur un bloc de 1 500 mégawatts d'énergie éolienne
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 22 mars 2023:
Loi sur l'administration financière
|Décret 195-2023
|Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au
gouvernement par des ingénieurs —
Réglementaires de remplacement
Règlement modifiant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des ingénieurs — Réglementaires de remplacement
|Décret 196-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des architectes — Réglementaires de remplacement
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
|Décret 195-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des ingénieurs — Réglementaires de remplacement
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 15, 2023:
Act respecting the legal publicity of
enterprises
Compagnies Act
Business Corporations Act
|OC 216-2023
|
Regulation respecting the legal publicity of enterprises
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 17, 2023:
Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie
|OC 285-2023
|Regulation respecting a 1,500-megawatt block of wind energy
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 22, 2023:
Financial Administration Act
|OC 195-2023
|Engineers' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation —
Replacement Regulation
Regulation to amend the Architects' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation — Replacement Regulation
|OC 196-2023
|Regulation to amend the Architects' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation — Replacement Regulations
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
|OC 195-2023
|Regulation to amend the Engineers' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation — Replacement Regulation
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 22 mars 2023:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
- Règlement 13-102 sur les droits relatifs aux systèmes
Charte de la langue française
- Règlement concernant les retranchements aux subventions versées aux établissements offrant l'enseignement collégial
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 22, 2023:
Securities Act
- Regulation 13-102 respecting System Fees
Charter of the French language
- Regulation respecting subtractions from subsidies paid to institutions providing college instruction
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 mars 2023:
Loi visant principalement à améliorer la transparence des entreprises, SQ 2021, c 19
- L'article 1, du paragraphe 1° de l'article 2, des articles 3 à 6, 8 à 17, 19 et 20, du paragraphe 1° de l'article 21 et des articles 22, 25, 27 à 29 et 31 en vigueu au 31 mars 2023. (Décret 215-2023)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 22 mars 2023:
Loi visant principalement à favoriser l'efficacité de la justice pénale et à établir les modalités d'intervention de la Cour du Québec dans un pourvoi en appel, SQ 2020, c 12
- L'article 71 en vigueur au 22 mars 2023 (Décret 237-2023)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 15, 2023:
Act mainly to improve the transparency of enterprises, SQ 2021, c 19
- Section 1, paragraph 1 of section 2, sections 3 to 6, 8 to 17, 19 and 20, paragraph 1 of section 21 and sections 22, 25, 27 to 29 and 31 in force March 31, 2023. (OC 215-2023)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 22, 2023:
Act mainly to promote the efficiency of penal justice and to establish the terms governing the intervention of the Court of Québec with respect to applications for appeal, SQ 2020, c 12
- Section 71 in force March 22, 2023 (OC 237-2023)
Sanctions
15 mars 2023
- Loi nº 6, Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 22 mars 2022 et à certaines autres mesures — Chapitre nº 3
- Loi nº 8, Loi visant à améliorer l'efficacité et l'accessibilité de la justice, notamment en favorisant la médiation et l'arbitrage et en simplifiant la procédure civile à la Cour du Québec — Chapitre nº 2
Assents
March 15, 2023
- Bill 6, An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 22 March 2022 and to certain other measures — Chapter No. 3
- Bill 8, An Act to improve justice efficiency and accessibility, in particular by promoting mediation and arbitration and by simplifying civil procedure in the Court of Québec — Chapter No. 2
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Summary Offences Procedure Amendment Act, 2021, SS 2021, c 30
- Sections 12 and 18 in force April 1, 2023 (OC 54/2023)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 10, 2023:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 17, 2023:
The Accounting Profession Act
- Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaws Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|22
|Act to amend the Yukon Advisory Council on Women's Issues Act (2023)
|23
|References to the Sovereign Statute Law Amendment Act (2023)
|24
|Act to amend the Coroners Act and the Public Service Act (2023)
|26
|Act to amend the Municipal Act (2023)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.