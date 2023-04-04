Legislation for the period 03/09 to 03/22

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-41 An Act to amend the Criminal Code and to make consequential amendments to other Acts C-295 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (neglect of vulnerable adults)

Regulations / Réglements

Canada Gazette, Part II, March 15, 2023:

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

SOR/2023-37 By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Prescribed Practices Premium Surcharge By-law

Financial Administration Act

SOR/2023-35 Order Repealing the Environmental Assessment Review Panel Service Charges Order

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2023-36 Medical Device Establishment Licence Fees Remission Order (Expedited Examination of Applications During the COVID-19 Pandemic)

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-34 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations SOR/2023-32 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2023-33 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 18, 2023:

Health of Animals Act

Regulations Amending the Health of Animals Regulations (Identification and Traceability)

Tax Court of Canada Act

Rules Amending Certain Rules Made Under the Tax Court of Canada Act

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Fisheries Act

Regulations Amending the British Columbia Sport Fishing Regulations, 1996

Aeronautics Act

Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Security Regulations, 2012 (Air Cargo)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Canadian Securities Regulation Regime Transition Office Act, SC 2009, c 2,

The Canadian Securities Regulation Regime Transition Office is dissolved effective March 30, 2023 (PC 2023-0191)

Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 2, SC 2018, c 27

Sections 447 to 449 and 517 in force June 12, 2023 (PC 2023-0184)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

March 09, 2023

Bill C-39, An Act to amend An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying) — Chapter 1

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 11, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21280

Publication of the final science assessment of benzene releases from gasoline stations and implications for human health

Cannabis Act

Cannabis Fees Order: Increase to fees set out in sections 3, 4 and 5

Aeronautics Act

Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 78

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 18, 2023:

Species at Risk Act

Description of Caribou, Boreal population, critical habitat in the Edéhzhíe National Wildlife Area

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Publication of supplemental material after draft screening assessment of the Furan Compounds Group, including 2-furanmethanol (furfuryl alcohol), CAS RN 98-00-0, and furan, tetrahydro- (tetrahydrofuran), CAS RN 109-99-9, specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(1) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality: Understanding and Managing Risks in Recreational Waters

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. DGSO-001-23 — Consultation on the Spectrum Licence Renewal Process for Wireless Communication Services (WCS) Licences

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 11, 2023:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Apollo Power Inc.

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 108066671RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-028

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 18, 2023:

Canada Energy Regulator

Notice of public comment period for an application for a permit to build and operate an international power line — Application by Hydro-Québec for a permit to build and operate a direct current power line from the Hertel substation to the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United States

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 9 Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 10 Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 204 Missing Persons (Silver Alert) Amendment Act, 2022

Regulations / Réglements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 15, 2023:

Geothermal Resource Development Act

Alta Reg 19/2023 Geothermal Resource Development Rules Amendment Regulation

Mineral Resource Development Act

Alta Reg 17/2023 Brine-hosted Mineral Resource Development Rules

Oil and Gas Conservation Act

Alta Reg 18/2023 Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Alta Reg 15/2023 Procedures (Traffic Safety) Amendment Regulation

Responsible Energy Development Act

Alta Reg 20/2023 Alberta Energy Regulator Rules of Practice (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta Queen's Printer

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 4

Section 2, which amends the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, in force March 22, 2023 (OIC 078/2023)

Section 9, which amends the Tourism Levy Act, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 089/2023)

Section 8, except for subsections (2)(k), (3)(a) and (30), which amends the Tobacco Tax Act, in force October 1, 2023 (OIC 089/2023)

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 16

Section 15, except subsections (5) and (6)(b), which amends the Rural Utilities Act, in force March 22, 2023 (OIC 081/2023)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 14 Miscellaneous Statutes (Modernization) Amendment Act, 2023 15 Vital Statistics Amendment Act, 2023

Regulations / Réglements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 14, 2023:

British Columbia Enterprise Corporation Act

BC Reg 71/2023 Repeals BC Regs

300/87 — B.C. Enterprise Corporation Borrowing Limit Regulation

336/89 — Prescribed Bank and Loan Transfer Date Regulation

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 66/2023 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 66/2023 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Expropriation Act

BC Reg 66/2023 Amends BC Reg 451/87 — Expropriation Act General Regulation

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 70/2023 Amends BC Reg 271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 21, 2023:

Cannabis Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 76/2023 Amends BC Regs

204/2018 — Cannabis Control Regulation

202/2018 — Cannabis Licensing Regulation

Home Owner Grant Act

BC Reg 77/2023 Amends BC Reg 100/2002 — Home Owner Grant Regulation

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 74/2023 Amends BC Reg 245/2013 — Direction No. 5 to the British Columbia Utilities Commission

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 14, 2023:

B.C. Pavilion Corporation Act, SBC 2022, c 3

Act in force March 13, 2023 (BC Reg 71/2023)

Royal Assents

March 09, 2023

Bill 2, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Act — Chapter No 4

Bill 3, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No 2

Bill 4, Finance Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter 1

Bill 6, Municipalities Enabling and Validating Act (No. 5) — Chapter 3

Bill 7, Land Owner Transparency Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter 6

Bill 8, Real Estate Services Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter 5

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 11 The Reducing Red Tape and Improving Services Act, 2023 13 The Wildlife Amendment Act 14 The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 21 The Highway Traffic Amendment Act 22 The Emergency Measures Amendment Act 23 The Vulnerable Persons Living with a Mental Disability Amendment Act 24 The Wildfires Amendment Act 25 The Workers Compensation Amendment Act (Wildfire Firefighters) 26 The Limitations Amendment and Public Officers Amendment Act 27 The Intimate Image Protection Amendment Act 28 The Local Government Statutes Amendment Act 29 The Life Leases Amendment Act 30 Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation Amendment Act (2) 31 The Animal Care Amendment Act (2) 32 An Act respecting Child and Family Services (Indigenous Jurisdiction and Related Amendments) 33 The Addiction Services Act 34 The Police Services Amendment Act 35 The Education Administration Amendment Act (Teacher Certification and Professional Conduct) 36 The Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Amendment Act 203 The Orange Shirt Day Statutory Holiday Act (Various Acts Amended)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, March 22, 2023:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of the amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and changes to its Companion Policy relating to the Offering Memorandum Prospectus Exemption (the "Amendments").

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Réglements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Pharmacy Act, 2012

NLR 12/23 Pharmacy Regulations, 2014 (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Réglements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 10, 2023:

Income Tax Act

NS Reg 44/2023 Maximum Amount of Capital Investment Tax Credits for Approved Projects Regulations — amendment

Non-resident Deed Transfer and Property Taxes Act

NS Reg 41/2023 Non-resident Deed Transfer Tax Regulations

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 40/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 46/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 47/2023 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 10, 2023:

An Act to Amend Chapter 81 of the Revised Statutes, 1989, the Companies Act, SNS 2020, c 7

Act in force April 1, 2023(NS Reg 36/2023)

An Act to Amend Chapter 260 of the Revised Statutes, 1989, the Liquor Control Act, SNS 2022, c 18

Act in force March 1, 2023 (NS Reg 42/2023)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 79 An Act to amend various statutes with respect to employment and labour and other matters

Regulations / Réglements

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 36/23 Expansion of Natural Gas Distribution Systems, amending O Reg 24/19

Health Insurance Act

O Reg 37/23 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990

Planning Act

O Reg 40/23 Zoning Order — Township of Seguin, District of Parry Sound

Juries Act

O Reg 41/23 General, amending Reg 680 of RRO 1990

Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016

O Reg 42/23 Tires, amending O Reg 225/18 O Reg 43/23 Batteries, amending O Reg 30/20 O Reg 44/23 Electrical and Electronic Equipment, amending O Reg 522/20 O Reg 45/23 Hazardous and Special Products, amending O Reg 449/21 O Reg 46/23 Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 558/22

Proposed Regulations / Projets de réglement

Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990

March 10, 2023

Moving to a project list approach under the Environmental Assessment Act — Comments by May 9, 2023

Insurance Act

March 17, 2023

Pending the Minister of Finance's approval of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA)'s proposed amendment to the Unfair and Deceptive Acts or Practices Rule (UDAP) to ban deferred sales charges in segregated funds, public consultation on amendments to section10 of O Reg 408/12 and subsection 12(1) of O Reg 347/04 under the Insurance Act — Comments by May 3, 2023

Mining Act, RSO 1990

March 9, 2023

Proposal to make consequential administrative amendments to several regulations under the Mining Act — Comments by April 23, 2023

March 9, 2023

Proposed regulatory changes to closure plan rehabilitation requirements for advanced exploration and mine production and adding an additional class of facilities to the list of such classes that are excluded from the definition of "mine" — Comments by April 23, 2023

Nursing Act, 1991

March 16, 2023

College of Nurses of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by May 3, 2023

Pension Benefits Act

March 15, 2023

A Permanent Framework for Target Benefits — Comments by June 30, 2023

Orders In Council

Protecting What Matters Most Act (Budget Measures), 2019, SO 2019, c 7

Schedule 9, subsections 1(1), 3-5, 49, 50, being the Combative Sports Act, 2019, in force March 6, 2023 (OIC 247/2023)

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, March 11, 2023:

Ontario Securities Commission

Amendments to National Instrument 45- 106 Prospectus Exemptions

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Réglements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 18, 2023:

Real Property Tax Act

EC2023-208 Tax Credit Factor Regulations, amendment







Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 14 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions relatives à la sécurité publique et édictant la Loi visant à aider à retrouver des personnes disparues 16 Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'aménagement et l'urbanisme et d'autres dispositions

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 14 An Act to amend various provisions relating to public security and to enact the Act to assist in locating missing persons 16 An Act to amend the Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions

Réglements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 mars 2023:

Loi sur la publicité légale des entreprises

Loi sur les compagnies

Loi sur les sociétés par actions

Décret 216-2023 Règlement sur la publicité légale des entreprises

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les noms des personnes morales ou des associations régies par la partie III de la Loi sur les compagnies, le Règlement sur les noms des compagnies régies par la partie I de la Loi sur les compagnies et le Règlement sur les noms des compagnies régies par la partie IA de la Loi sur les compagnies

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 mars 2023:

Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie

Décret 285-2023 Règlement sur un bloc de 1 500 mégawatts d'énergie éolienne

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 22 mars 2023:

Loi sur l'administration financière

Décret 195-2023 Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des ingénieurs — Réglementaires de remplacement

Règlement modifiant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des ingénieurs — Réglementaires de remplacement Décret 196-2023 Règlement modifiant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des architectes — Réglementaires de remplacement

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Décret 195-2023 Règlement modifiant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des ingénieurs — Réglementaires de remplacement

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 15, 2023:

Act respecting the legal publicity of enterprises

Compagnies Act

Business Corporations Act

OC 216-2023 Regulation respecting the legal publicity of enterprises

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting names of legal persons or associations governed by Part III of the Companies Act, the Regulation respecting names of companies governed by Part I of the Companies Act and the Regulation respecting names of companies governed by Part IA of the Companies Act

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 17, 2023:

Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie

OC 285-2023 Regulation respecting a 1,500-megawatt block of wind energy

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 22, 2023:

Financial Administration Act

OC 195-2023 Engineers' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation — Replacement Regulation

Regulation to amend the Architects' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation — Replacement Regulation OC 196-2023 Regulation to amend the Architects' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation — Replacement Regulations

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

OC 195-2023 Regulation to amend the Engineers' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation — Replacement Regulation

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 22 mars 2023:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

Règlement 13-102 sur les droits relatifs aux systèmes

Charte de la langue française

Règlement concernant les retranchements aux subventions versées aux établissements offrant l'enseignement collégial

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 22, 2023:

Securities Act

Regulation 13-102 respecting System Fees

Charter of the French language

Regulation respecting subtractions from subsidies paid to institutions providing college instruction

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 mars 2023:

Loi visant principalement à améliorer la transparence des entreprises, SQ 2021, c 19

L'article 1, du paragraphe 1° de l'article 2, des articles 3 à 6, 8 à 17, 19 et 20, du paragraphe 1° de l'article 21 et des articles 22, 25, 27 à 29 et 31 en vigueu au 31 mars 2023. (Décret 215-2023)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 22 mars 2023:

Loi visant principalement à favoriser l'efficacité de la justice pénale et à établir les modalités d'intervention de la Cour du Québec dans un pourvoi en appel, SQ 2020, c 12

L'article 71 en vigueur au 22 mars 2023 (Décret 237-2023)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 15, 2023:

Act mainly to improve the transparency of enterprises, SQ 2021, c 19

Section 1, paragraph 1 of section 2, sections 3 to 6, 8 to 17, 19 and 20, paragraph 1 of section 21 and sections 22, 25, 27 to 29 and 31 in force March 31, 2023. (OC 215-2023)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 22, 2023:

Act mainly to promote the efficiency of penal justice and to establish the terms governing the intervention of the Court of Québec with respect to applications for appeal, SQ 2020, c 12

Section 71 in force March 22, 2023 (OC 237-2023)

Sanctions

15 mars 2023

Loi nº 6, Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 22 mars 2022 et à certaines autres mesures — Chapitre nº 3

Loi nº 8, Loi visant à améliorer l'efficacité et l'accessibilité de la justice, notamment en favorisant la médiation et l'arbitrage et en simplifiant la procédure civile à la Cour du Québec — Chapitre nº 2

Assents

March 15, 2023

Bill 6, An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 22 March 2022 and to certain other measures — Chapter No. 3

Bill 8, An Act to improve justice efficiency and accessibility, in particular by promoting mediation and arbitration and by simplifying civil procedure in the Court of Québec — Chapter No. 2

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Summary Offences Procedure Amendment Act, 2021, SS 2021, c 30

Sections 12 and 18 in force April 1, 2023 (OC 54/2023)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 10, 2023:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 17, 2023:

The Accounting Profession Act

Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaws Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 22 Act to amend the Yukon Advisory Council on Women's Issues Act (2023) 23 References to the Sovereign Statute Law Amendment Act (2023) 24 Act to amend the Coroners Act and the Public Service Act (2023) 26 Act to amend the Municipal Act (2023)







