Un autre revers du fédéral. Après avoir annoncé qu'il voulait intervenir, puis qu'une entente était intervenue avec Québec à la mi 2022, le fédéral revient à la charge et annonce qu'il interviendra pour protéger l'habitat du caribou forestier. Selon lui, la quasi totalité de son habitat n'est pas efficacement protégé. L'action du fédéral pourrait toucher un territoire de 35 000 km2, incluant des terres d'exploitation forestière.
Je suis tenu de recommander au gouverneur en conseil la prise d'un décret de protection pour les parties non protégées de l'habitat essentiel du caribou boréal
https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1953970/recommandation-conseil-ministre-steven-guilbeault-caribou-quebec
