Canada Gazette, Part II, January 4, 2023:
Canada Petroleum Resources Act
|SOR/2022-274
|Order Prohibiting Certain Activities in Arctic Offshore Waters, 2022
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2022-269
|Order 2022-87-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2022-270
|Order 2022-112-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2022-286
|Order 2023-87-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Hazardous Products Act
|SOR/2022-273
|Order Amending Schedule 2 to the Hazardous Products Act
|SOR/2022-272
|Regulations Amending the Hazardous Products Regulations (GHS, Seventh Revised Edition)
Insurance Companies Act
|SOR/2022-276
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations made under the Insurance Companies Act
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-279
|Order Respecting the Restraint of Property Situated in Canada (Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich)
|SOR/2022-280
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations
|SOR/2022-278
|Regulations Amending the Transportation Information Regulations (Freight Rail Data)
Canada Gazette, Part II, January 18, 2023:
Criminal code
|SOR/2023-5
|Order Revoking the New Brunswick Translated Documents Regulations, SOR/93-9
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2023-1
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|SOR/2023-3
|Special Economic Measures (Sri Lanka) Permit Authorization Order
|SOR/2023-2
|Special Economic Measures (Sri Lanka) Regulations
|SOR/2023-4
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Sri Lanka) Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 21, 2023:
Quarantine Act
- Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada Order
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 14, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment of a substance — 2-imidazolidinethione (ethylene thiourea [ETU]), CAS RN 96-45-7 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Guide to Addressing Moisture and Mould Indoors
New Substances Notification Regulations (Chemicals and Polymers)
- Notice of intent on promoting reduced reliance on animal testing in the New Substances Notification Regulations (Chemicals and Polymers)
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 21, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21338
- Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality – Malathion
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 74
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 14, 2023:
- Solus Trust Company Limited and Raymond James Trust (Canada) and Solus Trust Company Limited — Letters patent of continuance and letters patent of amalgamation
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 14, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 827288911RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 845044296RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 886960590RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 893011965RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Failure to file, 119259547RR0001] (Erratum)
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Failure to file, 866004419RR0001] (Erratum)
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Failure to file, 873236442RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [108134669RR0001] (Erratum)
- Revocation of registration of charities [119030286RR0001] (Erratum)
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 103190187RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determination — Information processing and related telecommunications services
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 21, 2023:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States
- Portland General Electric Company
- TEC Energy Inc
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-023
- Determination — Construction services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
- Regulatory policies
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, January 14, 2023:
Alberta Personal Income Tax Act
|Alta Reg 268/2022
|Alberta Affordability Program Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 267/2022
|Conservation and Reclamation Amendment Regulation
Forests Act
|Alta Reg 270/2022
|Metallic and Industrial Minerals Exploration Amendment Regulation
Fuel Tax Act
|Alta Reg 269/2022
|Fuel Tax Amendment Regulation
Mineral Resource Development Act
|Alta Reg 264/2022
|Mineral Resource Development Regulation
Mines and Minerals Act
|Alta Reg 270/2022
|Metallic and Industrial Minerals Exploration Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 265/2022
|Metallic and Industrial Minerals Tenure Regulation
|Alta Reg 266/2022
|Mines and Minerals Administration Amendment Regulation
Public Lands Act
|Alta Reg 270/2022
|Metallic and Industrial Minerals Exploration Amendment Regulation
Responsible Energy Development Act
|Alta Reg 272/2022
|Responsible Energy Development Act General Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 271/2022
|Specified Enactments (Jurisdiction) Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 31, 2022:
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 281/2022
|Enacts Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting Cryptocurrency Mining Projects
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 17, 2023:
Environmental Management Act
|BC Reg 2/2023
|Amends BC Reg 133/2022
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 1/2023
|Amends BC Reg 71/2010 – Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 24, 2023:
Cannabis Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 4/2023
|Amends BC Reg 204/2018 — Cannabis Control Regulation
Strata Property Act
|BC Reg 6/2023
|Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation
|BC Reg 7/2023
|Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 24, 2023:
Cannabis Control and Licensing Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 28
- Section 13 in force January 24, 2023 (BC Reg 4/2023)
Municipal Affairs and Housing Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2020, SBC 2020, c 16
- Various provisions in force, parts effective January 24, 2023, April 1, 2023 and November 1, 2023 (BC Reg 7/2023)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Courts Modernization Act (Various Acts Amended), SM 2019, c 16
- Sections 9 to 11, 13, 14, 18, 24 and 30 in force February 1, 2023 (OIC 2/2023)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|NB Reg 2023-1
|NB Reg 2013-38, amendment
|NB Reg 2023-2
|NB Reg 2013-39, amendment
Order in Council
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, January 4, 2023:
The Lieutenant-Governor in Council of New Brunswick
- New Brunswick Translated Documents Regulation — December 15, 2023 (2022-230)
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, January 4, 2023:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comment
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 24-101 Institutional Trade Matching and Settlement and changes to its Companion Policy (the "Proposed Amendments").
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|24
|An Act Respecting the Provision of Essential Ambulance Services
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Judgment Interest Act
|NLR 1/23
|Judgment Interest Order, 2023
Water Resources Act
|NLR 2/23
|Notice of Protected Water Supply Area, repeal
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 30, 2022:
Electricity Act Act
|NS Reg 338/2022
|Renewable Electricity Regulations — amendment
Environment Act
|NS Reg 328/2022
|Environmental Assessment Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 329/2022
|Activities Designation Regulations — amendment
Health Services and Insurance Act
|NS Reg 320/2022
|Prosthetic Devices Tariffs Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 267/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 327/2022
|Petroleum Products Pricing Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 339/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 340/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Provincial Court Act
|NS Reg 337/2022
|Regulations respecting part-time judges of the provincial court — amendment
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 13, 2022:
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 342/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 343/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 344/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 30, 2022:
Residential Tenancies Act, SNS 2021, c 36
- Section 2, subsection 3(1), Sections 4 and 5, subsection 6(1) and Sections 8, 9, 12 and 13 in force February 3, 2023 (NS Reg 318/2022)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Endangered Species Act, 2007
|O Reg 9/23
|Species at Risk in Ontario List, amending O Reg 230/08
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
|O Reg 8/23
|Administration of the Plan, amending Reg. 892 of RRO 1990
Planning Act
|O Reg 4/23
|Zoning Order — City of Niagara Falls, Regional Municipality of Niagara
|O Reg 5/23
|Zoning Order — Township of Cavan Monaghan
|O Reg 6/23
|Zoning Order — City of Toronto, amending O Reg 170/20
Orders In Council
Better Municipal Governance Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 24
- Schedule 1, sections 1-7, which amend the City of Toronto Act, 2006, in force December 20, 2022 (OIC 1862/2022)
- Schedule 3, sections 1-9, which amend the Municipal Act, 2001, in force December 20, 2022 (OIC 1862/2022)
More Homes, More Choice Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 9
- Schedule 11, subsections 18(3), 19(1)-(3), 23, which amend the Ontario Heritage Act, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 1864/2022)
More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 21
- Schedule 6, sections 2, 3(2), (3), (4), 4(2), 5, 6, 8, 9, which amend the Ontario Heritage Act, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 1863/2022)
- Schedule 6, subsection 3(1), which amends the Ontario Heritage Act, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 1863/2022)
Progress on the Plan to Build Act (Budget Measures), 2022, SO 2022, c 23
- Schedule 1, sections 1-4, which amend the Electricity Act, 1998, in force March 15, 2023 (OIC 1867/2022)
- Schedule 1, sections 5, 6, which amend the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998, in force March 15, 2023 (OIC 1867/2022)
Strengthening Protection for Ontario Consumers Act, 2017, SO 2017, c 33
- Schedule 1, sections 75-79, being the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017, in force February 1, 2023 (OIC 1865/2022)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, January 21, 2023:
Summary Proceedings Act
|EC2023-31
|Ticket Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 14, 2023:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – March 2023
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 janvier 2023 (no 3):
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
|Décret 17-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Tarif judiciaire en matière civile
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 janvier 2023:
Code des professions
|Décret 2-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par les membres de l'Ordre professionnel de la physiothérapie du Québec
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 43-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 18, 2023 (No. 3):
Courts of Justice Act
|OC 17-2023
|Regulation to amend the Tariff of judicial fees in civil matters
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 25, 2023:
Professional Code
|OC 2-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by members of the Ordre professionnel de la physiothérapie du Québec
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 43-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 janvier 2023:
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
Code des professions
- Règlement sur l'exercice de la profession de notaire au sein d'une personne morale sans but lucratif
- Règlement sur l'exercice de la profession d'avocat au sein d'une personne morale sans but lucratif
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 janvier 2023 (no 3A):
Loi sur la publicité légale des entreprises
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la publicité légale des entreprises
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 janvier 2023:
Loi sur les normes du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail
Code de procédure civile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la médiation des demandes relatives à des petites créances
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 4, 2023:
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety
Professional Code
- Regulation respecting the practice of the notarial profession within a non-profit legal person
- Regulation respecting the practice of the profession of advocate within a non-profit legal person
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 18, 2023 (No. 3A):
Act respecting the legal publicity of enterprises
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting the legal publicity of enterprises
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 25, 2023:
Act respecting labour standards
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards
Code of Civil Procedure
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the mediation of small claims
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 janvier 2023:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 4, 2023:
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 13, 2023:
The Pre-judgment Interest Act
- The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, January 15, 2023:
Health Care Insurance Plan Act
|YOIC 2022/209
|Regulation to amend the Yukon Health Care Insurance Plan Regulations (Services Outside Yukon) 2022
Placer Mining Act and Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2022/210
|Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Proposed ATAC Road and Buffer)
