Legislation for the period 01/12 to 01/25

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, January 4, 2023:

Canada Petroleum Resources Act

SOR/2022-274 Order Prohibiting Certain Activities in Arctic Offshore Waters, 2022

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2022-269 Order 2022-87-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2022-270 Order 2022-112-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2022-286 Order 2023-87-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Hazardous Products Act

SOR/2022-273 Order Amending Schedule 2 to the Hazardous Products Act SOR/2022-272 Regulations Amending the Hazardous Products Regulations (GHS, Seventh Revised Edition)

Insurance Companies Act

SOR/2022-276 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations made under the Insurance Companies Act

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2022-279 Order Respecting the Restraint of Property Situated in Canada (Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich) SOR/2022-280 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations SOR/2022-278 Regulations Amending the Transportation Information Regulations (Freight Rail Data)

Canada Gazette, Part II, January 18, 2023:

Criminal code

SOR/2023-5 Order Revoking the New Brunswick Translated Documents Regulations, SOR/93-9

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-1 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations SOR/2023-3 Special Economic Measures (Sri Lanka) Permit Authorization Order SOR/2023-2 Special Economic Measures (Sri Lanka) Regulations SOR/2023-4 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Sri Lanka) Regulations

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 21, 2023:

Quarantine Act

Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada Order

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 14, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Publication of final decision after screening assessment of a substance — 2-imidazolidinethione (ethylene thiourea [ETU]), CAS RN 96-45-7 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Guide to Addressing Moisture and Mould Indoors

New Substances Notification Regulations (Chemicals and Polymers)

Notice of intent on promoting reduced reliance on animal testing in the New Substances Notification Regulations (Chemicals and Polymers)

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 21, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21338

Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality – Malathion

Aeronautics Act

Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 74

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 14, 2023:

Solus Trust Company Limited and Raymond James Trust (Canada) and Solus Trust Company Limited — Letters patent of continuance and letters patent of amalgamation

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 14, 2023:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 827288911RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 845044296RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 886960590RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 893011965RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Failure to file, 119259547RR0001] (Erratum)

Revocation of registration of a charity [Failure to file, 866004419RR0001] (Erratum)

Revocation of registration of a charity [Failure to file, 873236442RR0001]

Revocation of registration of charities [108134669RR0001] (Erratum)

Revocation of registration of charities [119030286RR0001] (Erratum)

Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 103190187RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Determination — Information processing and related telecommunications services

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 21, 2023:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States Portland General Electric Company TEC Energy Inc



Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-023

Determination — Construction services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Regulatory policies

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, January 14, 2023:

Alberta Personal Income Tax Act

Alta Reg 268/2022 Alberta Affordability Program Regulation

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 267/2022 Conservation and Reclamation Amendment Regulation

Forests Act

Alta Reg 270/2022 Metallic and Industrial Minerals Exploration Amendment Regulation

Fuel Tax Act

Alta Reg 269/2022 Fuel Tax Amendment Regulation

Mineral Resource Development Act

Alta Reg 264/2022 Mineral Resource Development Regulation

Mines and Minerals Act

Alta Reg 270/2022 Metallic and Industrial Minerals Exploration Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 265/2022 Metallic and Industrial Minerals Tenure Regulation Alta Reg 266/2022 Mines and Minerals Administration Amendment Regulation

Public Lands Act

Alta Reg 270/2022 Metallic and Industrial Minerals Exploration Amendment Regulation

Responsible Energy Development Act

Alta Reg 272/2022 Responsible Energy Development Act General Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 271/2022 Specified Enactments (Jurisdiction) Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 31, 2022:

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 281/2022 Enacts Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting Cryptocurrency Mining Projects

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 17, 2023:

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 2/2023 Amends BC Reg 133/2022

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 1/2023 Amends BC Reg 71/2010 – Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 24, 2023:

Cannabis Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 4/2023 Amends BC Reg 204/2018 — Cannabis Control Regulation

Strata Property Act

BC Reg 6/2023 Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation BC Reg 7/2023 Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 24, 2023:

Cannabis Control and Licensing Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 28

Section 13 in force January 24, 2023 (BC Reg 4/2023)

Municipal Affairs and Housing Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2020, SBC 2020, c 16

Various provisions in force, parts effective January 24, 2023, April 1, 2023 and November 1, 2023 (BC Reg 7/2023)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Courts Modernization Act (Various Acts Amended), SM 2019, c 16

Sections 9 to 11, 13, 14, 18, 24 and 30 in force February 1, 2023 (OIC 2/2023)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Species at Risk Act

NB Reg 2023-1 NB Reg 2013-38, amendment NB Reg 2023-2 NB Reg 2013-39, amendment

Order in Council

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, January 4, 2023:

The Lieutenant-Governor in Council of New Brunswick

New Brunswick Translated Documents Regulation — December 15, 2023 (2022-230)

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, January 4, 2023:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 24-101 Institutional Trade Matching and Settlement and changes to its Companion Policy (the "Proposed Amendments").

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 24 An Act Respecting the Provision of Essential Ambulance Services

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Judgment Interest Act

NLR 1/23 Judgment Interest Order, 2023

Water Resources Act

NLR 2/23 Notice of Protected Water Supply Area, repeal

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 30, 2022:

Electricity Act Act

NS Reg 338/2022 Renewable Electricity Regulations — amendment

Environment Act

NS Reg 328/2022 Environmental Assessment Regulations — amendment NS Reg 329/2022 Activities Designation Regulations — amendment

Health Services and Insurance Act

NS Reg 320/2022 Prosthetic Devices Tariffs Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 267/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 327/2022 Petroleum Products Pricing Regulations — amendment NS Reg 339/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 340/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Provincial Court Act

NS Reg 337/2022 Regulations respecting part-time judges of the provincial court — amendment

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 13, 2022:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 342/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 343/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 344/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 30, 2022:

Residential Tenancies Act, SNS 2021, c 36

Section 2, subsection 3(1), Sections 4 and 5, subsection 6(1) and Sections 8, 9, 12 and 13 in force February 3, 2023 (NS Reg 318/2022)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Endangered Species Act, 2007

O Reg 9/23 Species at Risk in Ontario List, amending O Reg 230/08

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 8/23 Administration of the Plan, amending Reg. 892 of RRO 1990

Planning Act

O Reg 4/23 Zoning Order — City of Niagara Falls, Regional Municipality of Niagara O Reg 5/23 Zoning Order — Township of Cavan Monaghan O Reg 6/23 Zoning Order — City of Toronto, amending O Reg 170/20

Orders In Council

Better Municipal Governance Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 24

Schedule 1, sections 1-7, which amend the City of Toronto Act, 2006, in force December 20, 2022 (OIC 1862/2022)

Schedule 3, sections 1-9, which amend the Municipal Act, 2001, in force December 20, 2022 (OIC 1862/2022)

More Homes, More Choice Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 9

Schedule 11, subsections 18(3), 19(1)-(3), 23, which amend the Ontario Heritage Act, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 1864/2022)

More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 21

Schedule 6, sections 2, 3(2), (3), (4), 4(2), 5, 6, 8, 9, which amend the Ontario Heritage Act, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 1863/2022)

Schedule 6, subsection 3(1), which amends the Ontario Heritage Act, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 1863/2022)

Progress on the Plan to Build Act (Budget Measures), 2022, SO 2022, c 23

Schedule 1, sections 1-4, which amend the Electricity Act, 1998, in force March 15, 2023 (OIC 1867/2022)

Schedule 1, sections 5, 6, which amend the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998, in force March 15, 2023 (OIC 1867/2022)

Strengthening Protection for Ontario Consumers Act, 2017, SO 2017, c 33

Schedule 1, sections 75-79, being the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017, in force February 1, 2023 (OIC 1865/2022)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, January 21, 2023:

Summary Proceedings Act

EC2023-31 Ticket Regulations, amendment

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 14, 2023:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – March 2023

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 janvier 2023 (no 3):

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Décret 17-2023 Règlement modifiant le Tarif judiciaire en matière civile

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 janvier 2023:

Code des professions

Décret 2-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par les membres de l'Ordre professionnel de la physiothérapie du Québec

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 43-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 18, 2023 (No. 3):

Courts of Justice Act

OC 17-2023 Regulation to amend the Tariff of judicial fees in civil matters

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 25, 2023:

Professional Code

OC 2-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by members of the Ordre professionnel de la physiothérapie du Québec

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 43-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 janvier 2023:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Code des professions

Règlement sur l'exercice de la profession de notaire au sein d'une personne morale sans but lucratif

Règlement sur l'exercice de la profession d'avocat au sein d'une personne morale sans but lucratif

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 janvier 2023 (no 3A):

Loi sur la publicité légale des entreprises

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la publicité légale des entreprises

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 janvier 2023:

Loi sur les normes du travail

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail

Code de procédure civile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la médiation des demandes relatives à des petites créances

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 4, 2023:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety

Professional Code

Regulation respecting the practice of the notarial profession within a non-profit legal person

Regulation respecting the practice of the profession of advocate within a non-profit legal person

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 18, 2023 (No. 3A):

Act respecting the legal publicity of enterprises

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting the legal publicity of enterprises

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 25, 2023:

Act respecting labour standards

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards

Code of Civil Procedure

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the mediation of small claims

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 janvier 2023:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 4, 2023:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 13, 2023:

The Pre-judgment Interest Act

The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, January 15, 2023:

Health Care Insurance Plan Act

YOIC 2022/209 Regulation to amend the Yukon Health Care Insurance Plan Regulations (Services Outside Yukon) 2022

Placer Mining Act and Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2022/210 Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Proposed ATAC Road and Buffer)

