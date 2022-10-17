Legislation for the period 09/22 to 10/12
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-244
|An Act to amend the Copyright Act (diagnosis, maintenance and repair)
|C-252
|An Act to amend the Food and Drugs Act (prohibition of food and beverage marketing directed at children)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, September 28, 2022:
Broadcasting Act
|SI/2022-44
|Order Referring Back to the CRTC Broadcasting Decision CRTC 2022-165
|SOR/2022-194
|Regulations Amending the Broadcasting Distribution Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part II, October 12, 2022:
Canadian Energy Regulator Act
|SOR/2022-199
|Regulations Amending Certain Canadian Energy Regulator Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2022-204
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Fisheries Act
Coastal Fisheries Protection Act
|SOR/2022-196
|Regulations Amending Certain Department of Fisheries and Oceans Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Food and Drugs Act
Radiation Emitting Devices Act
Department of Health Act
Assisted Human Reproduction Act
Canada Consumer Product Safety Act
Cannabis Act
|SOR/2022-197
|Regulations Amending Certain Department of Health Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Financial Administration Act
|SI/2022-47
|Fees in Respect of Fingerprinting and Criminal Record Verification (Reclaimed Names) Remission Order
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-205
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|SOR/2022-201
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2022-202
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations
|SOR/2022-203
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 01, 2022:
Canada Labour Code
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code [Reimbursement of Reasonable Work-Related Expenses]
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code [Service of Documents and Regular Rate of Wages]
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 [Dinoseb]
- Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 [Solvent Violet 13]
Competition Act
- Regulations Amending the Notifiable Transactions Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 08, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Criminal Code
- Order Amending the Approved Screening Devices Order
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10
- Subsections 333(3) and (4) and sections 371 to 373 in force September 23, 2022 (PC 2022-1013)
An Act to give effect to the Anishinsbek Nation Governance Agreement, to amend the Sechelt Indian Band Self-Government Act and the Yukon First Nations Self-Government Act and to make related and consequential amendments to other Acts, SC 2022, c 9
- Part 1, other than section 6, which came into force on assent, in force October 1, 2022 (PC 2022-1054)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 24, 2022:
Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Office of the
- Assessment of Pension Plans Regulations — Basic rate
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 72
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 01, 2022:
Bank of Canada
- Statement — Statement of financial position as at August 31, 2022
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment of four substances of the Protein Derivatives and Yeast Extract Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) or subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 08, 2022:
Employment Insurance Act
Employment Insurance Regulations
- Resolution
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2022-87-09-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Publication after screening assessment of five substances in the Aldehydes Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(1) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-014-22 — Release of RSS-236, issue 2
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 73
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 01, 2022:
- Canadian Transit Company (The) — Annual meeting
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 24, 2022:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 866909898RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Orders — Copper pipe fittings
CUSMA Secretariat
- Requests for panel review
- Certain softwood lumber from Canada [USA-CDA-2022-10.12-02]
- Certain softwood lumber from Canada [USA-CDA-2022-10.12-03]
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 01, 2022:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 08, 2022:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Loss of corporate status, 107391435RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Loss of corporate status, 872228119RR0001]
Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act
- Call for Bids No. NS22-1
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-015
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Public Service Employment Act
- Permission granted (Morley, Jonathan Mark)
- Permission granted (Strand, Carlene)
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 24, 2022:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 3.C — Adult Entertainment Clubs (2023-2025)
- SOCAN Tariff 7 – Skating Rinks (2023-2025)
- SOCAN Tariff 12.A — Theme Parks, Ontario Place Corporation and Similar Operations (2023-2025) and SOCAN Tariff 12.B – Canada's Wonderland and Similar Operations (2023-2025)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, September 30, 2022:
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|Alta Reg 181/2022
|Procedures (Traffic Safety) Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta Queen's Printer
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 16
- Section 3, which amends the Cooperatives Act, in force November 30, 2022 (OIC 323/2022)
Trustee Act, SA 2022, c T-8.1
- Act in force February 1, 2023 (OIC 339/2022)
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2022:
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
Potable Water Regulation
- Code of Practice for Waterworks Systems Using High Quality Groundwater
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|27
|Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022
|28
|Municipal Affairs Statutes (Property Taxation) Amendment Act, 2022
|29
|Mortgage Services Act
|30
|Cannabis Control and Licensing Amendment Act, 2022
|31
|BC Pavilion Corporation Act
|32
|Gaming Control Act
|33
|Food Delivery Service Fee Act
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 27, 2022:
Hospital Act
|BC Reg 192/2022
|Amends BC Reg 37/2010 — Patients' Bill of Rights Regulation
Professional Governance Act
|BC Reg 191/2022
|
Amends BC Regs
Real Estate Services Act
|BC Reg 193/2022
|Amends BC Reg 209/2021 — Real Estate Services Rules
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|233
|The Engineering and Geoscientific Professions Amendment Act
|237
|The Drivers and Vehicles Amendment Act (Poppy Number Plates)
|244
|The Protecting Youth in Sports Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Employment Standards Code
|Man Reg 123/2022
|Employment Standards Regulation, amendment
The Securities Act
|Man Reg 124/2022
|Securities Regulation, amendment
The Regulated Health Professions Act
|Man Reg 125/2022
|College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|120
|An Act Respecting Community Funding
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Pension Benefits Act
|NB Reg 2022-63
|NB Reg 91-195, amendment
Procurement Act
|NB Reg 2022-64
|NB Reg 2014-93, amendment
Prescription and Catastrophic Drug Insurance Act
|NB Reg 2022-67
|NB Reg 2014-27, amendment
Coroners Act
|NB Reg 2022-68
|Death Review Committee Regulation
New Brunswick Income Tax Act
|NB Reg 2022-69
|Tax Withholding and Deductions Regulation
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act
|NLR 71/22
|Payday Loans Regulations (Amendment)
Environmental Protection Act
|NLR 72/22
|Cavendish Beef Farm Project Release Order
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, September 30, 2022:
Student Financial Assistance Act
|NWT Reg R-058-2022
|Student Financial Assistance Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 23, 2022:
Income Tax Act
|NS Reg 212/2022
|New Small Business Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 208/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 210/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 211/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 7, 2022:
Mortgage Regulation Act
|NS Reg 214/2022
|Forms Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 215/2022
|General Disclosure Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 216/2022
|Mortgage Regulation Act Exemption Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 217/2022
|Mortgage Lender, Brokerage, Broker and Administrator Licensing Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 218/2022
|Standards of Conduct for Mortgage Brokerages Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 219/2022
|
Standards of Conduct for Mortgage Brokers and Associate Mortgage Brokers Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 221/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 223/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 225/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 23, 2022:
Dismantling Racism and Hate Act, SNS 2022, c 3
- Act in force September 13, 2022 (NS Reg 213/2022)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, September 29, 2022:
Partnership Act
|Nu Reg R-028-2022
|Partnership Regulations, amendment
Business Corporations Act
|Nu Reg R-032-2022
|Business Corporations Regulations, amendment
Land Titles Act
|Nu Reg R-033-2022
|Land Titles Tariff of Fees Regulations, amendment
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Assessment Act
|O Reg 493/22
|General, amending O Reg 282/98
Health Insurance Act
|O Reg 494/22
|Submission of Accounts, amending O Reg 22/02
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Mining Act, RSO 1990
September 22, 2022
2022
New Assessment Work Policies – Work Types, Costs and Allocations — Comments by November 6, 2022
Occupational Health and Safety Act
September 22, 2022
Joint Health and Safety Committee Certification Training Standards and Training Requirements Five-Year Review — Comments by November 7, 2022
Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004 (PHIPA)
September 23, 2022
Establishing a flexible approach to setting the prescribed electronic format to enable electronic access to personal health information — Comments by November 22, 2022
September 23, 2022
Proposed date changes by which certain health records in the provincial Electronic Health Record become available for individual access by digital means through Ontario Health — Comments by November 22, 2022
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990
September 28, 2022
2022
Updates to the Registration Guidance Manual for Generators of Liquid Industrial and Hazardous Waste — Comments by November 12, 2022
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
September 29, 2022
Tarion Seeks Input On Proposed Regulation Changes — Comments by November 14, 2022
Municipal Act, 2001
City of Toronto Act, 2006
October 03, 2022
Proposed Minister's Regulations to help bring the Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, 2022 into effect — Comments October 13, 2022
October 03, 2022
Proposed regulations to prescribe provincial priorities related to the Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, 2022 — Comments October 13, 2022
Orders In Council
More Beds, Better Care Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 16
- Section 2, 3, which amend the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021, in force September 21, 2022 (OIC 1224/2022)
- Section 9, which amends the Health Care Consent Act, 1996, in force September 21, 2022 (OIC 1224/2022)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 octobre 2022:
Loi sur la transparence et l'éthique en matière de lobbyisme
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'assistance médicale
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 5, 2022:
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting medical aid
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 septembre 2022:
Loi sur la transparence et l'éthique en matière de lobbyisme
- Loi sur la transparence et l'éthique en matière de lobbyisme
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 octobre 2022:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Règlement sur les pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2023
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 28, 2022:
Lobbying Transparency and Ethics Act
- Manner for keeping the Registry of lobbyists
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 5, 2022:
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2023
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, September 23, 2022:
The Crown Minerals Act
|Sask Reg 68/2022
|The Subsurface Mineral Royalty Amendment Regulations, 2022
The Mineral Taxation Act, 1983
The Potash Production Tax
|Sask Reg 69/2022
|The Potash Production Tax Amendment Regulations, 2022
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, September 30, 2022:
The Provincial Sales Tax Act
|Sask Reg 71/2022
|The Provincial Sales Tax (Admissions) Amendment Regulations, 2022
The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990
|Sask Reg 76/2022
|The Summary Offences Procedure (Fines Adjustments) Amendment Regulations, 2022
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
President of the Executive Council
- Convene the Third Session of the Twenty-Ninth Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm (OC 427/2022)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 23, 2022:
Rules of Court
The Queen's Bench Act, 1998
- Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan – Amendments to the Queen's Bench Rules
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2022:
The Occupational Therapists Act, 1997
- Saskatchewan Society of Occupational Therapists — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Rules of Court
- Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan — Notice
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
