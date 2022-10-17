ARTICLE

Legislation for the period 09/22 to 10/12

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-244 An Act to amend the Copyright Act (diagnosis, maintenance and repair) C-252 An Act to amend the Food and Drugs Act (prohibition of food and beverage marketing directed at children)

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, September 28, 2022:

Broadcasting Act

SI/2022-44 Order Referring Back to the CRTC Broadcasting Decision CRTC 2022-165 SOR/2022-194 Regulations Amending the Broadcasting Distribution Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part II, October 12, 2022:

Canadian Energy Regulator Act

SOR/2022-199 Regulations Amending Certain Canadian Energy Regulator Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2022-204 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Fisheries Act

Coastal Fisheries Protection Act

SOR/2022-196 Regulations Amending Certain Department of Fisheries and Oceans Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

Food and Drugs Act

Radiation Emitting Devices Act

Department of Health Act

Assisted Human Reproduction Act

Canada Consumer Product Safety Act

Cannabis Act

SOR/2022-197 Regulations Amending Certain Department of Health Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

Financial Administration Act

SI/2022-47 Fees in Respect of Fingerprinting and Criminal Record Verification (Reclaimed Names) Remission Order

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2022-205 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations SOR/2022-201 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2022-202 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations SOR/2022-203 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 01, 2022:

Canada Labour Code

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code [Reimbursement of Reasonable Work-Related Expenses]

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code [Service of Documents and Regular Rate of Wages]

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 [Dinoseb]

Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 [Solvent Violet 13]

Competition Act

Regulations Amending the Notifiable Transactions Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 08, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Criminal Code

Order Amending the Approved Screening Devices Order

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10

Subsections 333‍(3) and (4) and sections 371 to 373 in force September 23, 2022 (PC 2022-1013)

An Act to give effect to the Anishinsbek Nation Governance Agreement, to amend the Sechelt Indian Band Self-Government Act and the Yukon First Nations Self-Government Act and to make related and consequential amendments to other Acts, SC 2022, c 9

Part 1, other than section 6, which came into force on assent, in force October 1, 2022 (PC 2022-1054)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 24, 2022:

Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Office of the

Assessment of Pension Plans Regulations — Basic rate

Aeronautics Act

Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 72

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 01, 2022:

Bank of Canada

Statement — Statement of financial position as at August 31, 2022

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Publication of final decision after screening assessment of four substances of the Protein Derivatives and Yeast Extract Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) or subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 08, 2022:

Employment Insurance Act

Employment Insurance Regulations

Resolution

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2022-87-09-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Publication after screening assessment of five substances in the Aldehydes Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(1) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-014-22 — Release of RSS-236, issue 2

Aeronautics Act

Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 73

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 01, 2022:

Canadian Transit Company (The) — Annual meeting

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 24, 2022:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 866909898RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Orders — Copper pipe fittings

CUSMA Secretariat

Requests for panel review Certain softwood lumber from Canada [USA-CDA-2022-10.12-02] Certain softwood lumber from Canada [USA-CDA-2022-10.12-03]



Canada Gazette, Part I, October 01, 2022:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 08, 2022:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities [Loss of corporate status, 107391435RR0001]

Revocation of registration of charities [Loss of corporate status, 872228119RR0001]

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act

Call for Bids No. NS22-1

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-015

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Public Service Employment Act

Permission granted (Morley, Jonathan Mark)

Permission granted (Strand, Carlene)

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 24, 2022:

Copyright Board

SOCAN Tariff 3.C — Adult Entertainment Clubs (2023-2025)

SOCAN Tariff 7 – Skating Rinks (2023-2025)

SOCAN Tariff 12.A — Theme Parks, Ontario Place Corporation and Similar Operations (2023-2025) and SOCAN Tariff 12.B – Canada's Wonderland and Similar Operations (2023-2025)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, September 30, 2022:

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Alta Reg 181/2022 Procedures (Traffic Safety) Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta Queen's Printer

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 16

Section 3, which amends the Cooperatives Act, in force November 30, 2022 (OIC 323/2022)

Trustee Act, SA 2022, c T-8.1

Act in force February 1, 2023 (OIC 339/2022)

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2022:

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Potable Water Regulation

Code of Practice for Waterworks Systems Using High Quality Groundwater

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 27 Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022 28 Municipal Affairs Statutes (Property Taxation) Amendment Act, 2022 29 Mortgage Services Act 30 Cannabis Control and Licensing Amendment Act, 2022 31 BC Pavilion Corporation Act 32 Gaming Control Act 33 Food Delivery Service Fee Act

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 27, 2022:

Hospital Act

BC Reg 192/2022 Amends BC Reg 37/2010 — Patients' Bill of Rights Regulation

Professional Governance Act

BC Reg 191/2022 Amends BC Regs

107/2019 — Professional Governance General Regulation

10/2021 — Agrologists Regulation

13/2021 — Applied Biologists Regulation

Real Estate Services Act

BC Reg 193/2022 Amends BC Reg 209/2021 — Real Estate Services Rules

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 233 The Engineering and Geoscientific Professions Amendment Act 237 The Drivers and Vehicles Amendment Act (Poppy Number Plates) 244 The Protecting Youth in Sports Act

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Employment Standards Code

Man Reg 123/2022 Employment Standards Regulation, amendment

The Securities Act

Man Reg 124/2022 Securities Regulation, amendment

The Regulated Health Professions Act

Man Reg 125/2022 College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 120 An Act Respecting Community Funding

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Pension Benefits Act

NB Reg 2022-63 NB Reg 91-195, amendment

Procurement Act

NB Reg 2022-64 NB Reg 2014-93, amendment

Prescription and Catastrophic Drug Insurance Act

NB Reg 2022-67 NB Reg 2014-27, amendment

Coroners Act

NB Reg 2022-68 Death Review Committee Regulation

New Brunswick Income Tax Act

NB Reg 2022-69 Tax Withholding and Deductions Regulation



Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act

NLR 71/22 Payday Loans Regulations (Amendment)

Environmental Protection Act

NLR 72/22 Cavendish Beef Farm Project Release Order

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, September 30, 2022:

Student Financial Assistance Act

NWT Reg R-058-2022 Student Financial Assistance Regulations, amendment

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 23, 2022:

Income Tax Act

NS Reg 212/2022 New Small Business Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 208/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 210/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 211/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 7, 2022:

Mortgage Regulation Act

NS Reg 214/2022 Forms Regulations — amendment NS Reg 215/2022 General Disclosure Regulations — amendment NS Reg 216/2022 Mortgage Regulation Act Exemption Regulations — amendment NS Reg 217/2022 Mortgage Lender, Brokerage, Broker and Administrator Licensing Regulations — amendment NS Reg 218/2022 Standards of Conduct for Mortgage Brokerages Regulations — amendment NS Reg 219/2022 Standards of Conduct for Mortgage Brokers and Associate Mortgage Brokers Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 221/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 223/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 225/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 23, 2022:

Dismantling Racism and Hate Act, SNS 2022, c 3

Act in force September 13, 2022 (NS Reg 213/2022)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, September 29, 2022:

Partnership Act

Nu Reg R-028-2022 Partnership Regulations, amendment

Business Corporations Act

Nu Reg R-032-2022 Business Corporations Regulations, amendment

Land Titles Act

Nu Reg R-033-2022 Land Titles Tariff of Fees Regulations, amendment



Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Assessment Act

O Reg 493/22 General, amending O Reg 282/98

Health Insurance Act

O Reg 494/22 Submission of Accounts, amending O Reg 22/02

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Mining Act, RSO 1990

September 22, 2022

New Assessment Work Policies – Work Types, Costs and Allocations — Comments by November 6, 2022

Occupational Health and Safety Act

September 22, 2022

Joint Health and Safety Committee Certification Training Standards and Training Requirements Five-Year Review — Comments by November 7, 2022

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004 (PHIPA)

September 23, 2022

Establishing a flexible approach to setting the prescribed electronic format to enable electronic access to personal health information — Comments by November 22, 2022

September 23, 2022

Proposed date changes by which certain health records in the provincial Electronic Health Record become available for individual access by digital means through Ontario Health — Comments by November 22, 2022

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

September 28, 2022

Updates to the Registration Guidance Manual for Generators of Liquid Industrial and Hazardous Waste — Comments by November 12, 2022

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

September 29, 2022

Tarion Seeks Input On Proposed Regulation Changes — Comments by November 14, 2022

Municipal Act, 2001

City of Toronto Act, 2006

October 03, 2022

Proposed Minister's Regulations to help bring the Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, 2022 into effect — Comments October 13, 2022

October 03, 2022

Proposed regulations to prescribe provincial priorities related to the Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, 2022 — Comments October 13, 2022

Orders In Council

More Beds, Better Care Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 16

Section 2, 3, which amend the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021, in force September 21, 2022 (OIC 1224/2022)

Section 9, which amends the Health Care Consent Act, 1996, in force September 21, 2022 (OIC 1224/2022)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

No entries for this issue

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 octobre 2022:

Loi sur la transparence et l'éthique en matière de lobbyisme

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'assistance médicale

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 5, 2022:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting medical aid

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 septembre 2022:

Loi sur la transparence et l'éthique en matière de lobbyisme

Loi sur la transparence et l'éthique en matière de lobbyisme

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 octobre 2022:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Règlement sur les pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2023

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 28, 2022:

Lobbying Transparency and Ethics Act

Manner for keeping the Registry of lobbyists

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 5, 2022:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2023

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, September 23, 2022:

The Crown Minerals Act

Sask Reg 68/2022 The Subsurface Mineral Royalty Amendment Regulations, 2022

The Mineral Taxation Act, 1983

The Potash Production Tax

Sask Reg 69/2022 The Potash Production Tax Amendment Regulations, 2022

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, September 30, 2022:

The Provincial Sales Tax Act

Sask Reg 71/2022 The Provincial Sales Tax (Admissions) Amendment Regulations, 2022

The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990

Sask Reg 76/2022 The Summary Offences Procedure (Fines Adjustments) Amendment Regulations, 2022

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

President of the Executive Council

Convene the Third Session of the Twenty-Ninth Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm (OC 427/2022)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 23, 2022:

Rules of Court

The Queen's Bench Act, 1998

Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan – Amendments to the Queen's Bench Rules

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2022:

The Occupational Therapists Act, 1997

Saskatchewan Society of Occupational Therapists — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Rules of Court

Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan — Notice

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

