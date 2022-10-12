On October 7, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC), was granted leave to intervene at the Supreme Court in the appeal of the Quebec Court of Appeal reference case on An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families. This will be a landmark constitutional case with respect to Indigenous peoples' inherent jurisdiction and legislative authority over the well-being of their children, youth, and families.

Katherine Hensel, lead counsel to IRC, noted that the Inuvialuit child wellbeing law, Inuvialuit Qitunrariit Inuuniarnikkun Maligaksat, is set to come into force and effect in November, 2022, and that the Inuvialuit law's administration and operation "will be directly impacted by the outcome of the Court's decision in this case, as will the laws being developed across Canada by other Indigenous governing bodies."

The date for the hearing at the Supreme Court is scheduled for December 7 & 8, and the Court's decision will be released in 2023.

