ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Canada

Filling The Gap: Scope Of Canadian Anti-Money Laundering Laws Expanded Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg The Canadian federal government has fulfilled its promise to expand Canada's anti-money laundering (AML) regime to cover crowdfunding platforms and certain payment service providers (PSPs)...

Indigenous Joint Ventures Pose Different Risk Levels – Indigenous Law Insights May 2022 (Webinar) Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP The degree of risk a First Nation is willing to take on in a joint venture depends on whether it has the lead role. This was a key observation made during a joint venture trends...

SK Court Of Appeal Hears Métis Right To Harvest Case MLT Aikins LLP The Court confirmed that the Métis have the right to assert a defence that their S. 35 rights exist throughout significant parts of Western Canada. The case of R v Boyer, 2022 SKCA 62 was decided...

Federal Government Launches Greenhouse Gas Offset Credit System Torys LLP The Government of Canada has published the Greenhouse Gas Offset Credit System Regulations, which establish an offset system under the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act (GGPPA).

Réforme De La Charte De La Langue Française : Survol Des Principales Modifications (2022) Langlois Lawyers, LLP Le 24 mai dernier, le gouvernement du Québec a adopté la Loi sur la langue officielle et commune du Québec, le français...