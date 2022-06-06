This article is part of a series extensively covering the 2022 Ontario general election. It provides voters and business leaders a 360 degree view of all the rules and regulations affecting the campaign and voting, as well as insights into news and other developments this election season. It is intended as general guidance only.

The 2022 Ontario Provincial Election was held on June 2, 2022. Premier Doug Ford was re-elected and will be serving his second term in this position. The Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario appears to have secured 83 of 124 seats in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario - which results in them forming a majority government for the second term in a row.

This provincial election update conveys the results of the 2022 Ontario Election and is intended to be purely informational.

Results

The Progressive Conservative Party has been elected in 83 ridings across Ontario. The Ontario New Democratic Party has secured the second highest number of seats in the Legislative Assembly at 31 seats and will therefore form the Official Opposition. The rest of the Legislative Assembly will be made up as follows: the Ontario Liberal Party will see 8 of their representatives serve as Members of Provincial Parliament; the Green Party will see 1 representative serve as Member of Provincial Parliament; and 1 independent candidate was elected as well.

The popular vote as of June 3, 2022 is as follows:

Overall, the results of the election are nearly identical to the results seen in the 2018 Provincial Election. However, no election is ever the same and there are a number of interesting takeaways including:

Voter turnout was approximately 43.5%, which is lower than the last two Ontario elections that each had over 50% turnout.

Despite what many predicted to be a comeback election for the Liberals, the Ontario Liberal Party was only able to gain one seat since the 2018 election, meaning that once again the party failed to achieve official party status (which requires a minimum of 12 seats);

The Progressive Conservative Party gained 7 seats compared to 2018, including in the riding of Timmins, which had been held by the NDP since 1990.

Both major opposition leaders, Andrea Horwath of the Ontario New Democratic Party and Steven Del Duca of the Ontario Liberal Party announced that they would be resigning as leaders of their respective parties. Steven Del Duca had been leader of the party since 2020 whereas Andrea Horwath has led the NDP since 2009.

One Independent candidate was elected in Haldimand-Norfolk. This was the first time since 1995 that this riding had not been contested by the incumbent.

Although this marks the end of our Ontario Election 2022 coverage, the Public Sector team at McCarthy Tétrault is always available to answer any questions you may have about working with government and government agencies. The months ahead will see the formation of a new Provincial Cabinet and the newly formed Government setting out their direction and goals for the 43rd Parliament of Ontario. We would like to thank all of the readers for following along with our series.

