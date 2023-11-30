Businesses and non-profits with 20 or more employees in Ontario have until December 31, 2023, to file their Accessibility Compliance Report with the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility (Ministry). The purpose of the report is to confirm that all applicable accessibility requirements under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005 (AODA) have been met.



The AODA requires organizations, with the involvement of persons with disabilities, to identify and remove barriers to accessibility for persons with disabilities in the following areas:

Customer service

Information and communications

Transportation

Design of public spaces

Employment

The Accessibility Compliance Report is submitted through a standardized form that asks organizations to answer a series of "yes or no" questions and certify they have met applicable obligations. To complete the form, businesses must include their legal name, business number (BN9 – found on the federal or provincial tax return), number of employees, and name and contact information of a senior officer with legal authority to certify that the report is complete and accurate.



The Ministry conducts audits of obligated organizations each year for the purposes of verifying compliance with AODA requirements. In cases where organizations are found to be non-compliant, the Ministry will offer tools, resources and other supports as necessary to help the organizations in question understand and meet their requirements. In cases where non-compliance persists, the Ministry may enforce the law using the measures outlined in AODA. Enforcement measures order issuance for compliance, administrative monetary penalties, prosecution and fines for offences.

For permission to reprint articles, please contact the Blakes Marketing Department.

© 2020 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.