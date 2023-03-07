National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations sets out the obligations of a registered firm's Chief Compliance Officer. The CCO is required to submit an annual report to the firm's board (or individuals acting in a similar capacity), for the purpose of assessing compliance by the firm and individuals acting on its behalf with securities legislation. Many firms operate on a calendar year end, and typically CCO reports are completed in the first quarter of the year.

