February 16, 2023 - 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Please note that this webinar will take place in French only.
Please join members of our Public Sector, Crisis & Compliance group for a webinar on identifying certain issues related to lobbying in Quebec. <
Topics:
- Overview of applicable rules
- Recent and expected developments and trends
- Adopting compliance programs and policies
Speakers:
- Patrick Lapierre, Associate, Montréal
- Yu Li, Associate, London
- Elder Marques, Partner, Ottawa and Toronto
When
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Webinar
12 - 1 p.m. (ET)
Mandatory Continuing Education
QuebecPlease note that pursuant to the amendments to the Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire des avocats (Regulation respecting mandatory continuing education for lawyers - available in French only) of the Barreau du Québec, which came into force on April 1, 2019, the status of "recognized provider" and the mandatory "recognition" of activities have been abolished.
Blakes will continue to provide you with a confirmation of participation for your records. As stipulated in the above-mentioned regulation, members must preserve supporting documents attesting their completion of training activities for a period of seven years beginning on April 30 following the end of the reference period during which such activities were completed.
OntarioThis program is eligible for up to 1 Substantive hour.
British ColumbiaThis program has been accredited for up to 1 CPD Credit Hour with The Law Society of British Columbia.
