February 16, 2023 - 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Please note that this webinar will take place in French only.

Please join members of our Public Sector, Crisis & Compliance group for a webinar on identifying certain issues related to lobbying in Quebec. <

Topics:

Overview of applicable rules

Recent and expected developments and trends

Adopting compliance programs and policies

Speakers:

When

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Webinar

12 - 1 p.m. (ET)

Mandatory Continuing Education

Quebec

Please note that pursuant to the amendments to the Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire des avocats (Regulation respecting mandatory continuing education for lawyers - available in French only) of the Barreau du Québec, which came into force on April 1, 2019, the status of "recognized provider" and the mandatory "recognition" of activities have been abolished.

Blakes will continue to provide you with a confirmation of participation for your records. As stipulated in the above-mentioned regulation, members must preserve supporting documents attesting their completion of training activities for a period of seven years beginning on April 30 following the end of the reference period during which such activities were completed.

Ontario

British Columbia

This program is eligible for up to 1 Substantive hour.This program has been accredited for up to 1 CPD Credit Hour with The Law Society of British Columbia.