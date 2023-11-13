As the industry digests the long anticipated final Multilateral Instrument 93-101 Derivatives: Business Conduct (the Rule), many of our clients are wondering "what does this mean for my business?". This article will help you think about whether the Rule applies to your business and, if it does apply, what your firm needs to do and when.
Which OTC derivatives are caught under the new regime?
Before jumping into a discussion of the Rule, we remind market participants to first confirm whether the applicable derivative instruments are, in fact, "in-scope" for the purposes of our OTC derivative regulatory regime, including the Rule. OSC Rule 91-506 Derivatives: Product Determination (or the equivalent legislation in the applicable province or territory) and its Companion Policy provide guidance as to which derivative instruments are caught.
Does the Rule apply to my business?
The Rule follows the "catch-and-release" approach to policy design. The business trigger test for determining who the Rule applies to casts a wide net. However, many firms that are caught by the business trigger will be released from all or many of the Rule's obligations by an exemption. For example, many of the Rule's obligations do not apply to investment dealer members of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), registered securities advisers, or commodity futures advisers. This means that many registered dealers and advisers will be able to rely substantially on their existing compliance systems, with only a limited number of additions and enhancements required to comply with the Rule and reflect the nature of the derivatives market.
Is my business caught in the wide net?
The Rule applies to derivatives dealers and derivatives advisers (collectively, derivatives firms) and individuals acting for such firms, regardless of registration status. A person or company is a derivatives dealer if they are in the business of trading derivatives and a derivatives adviser if they are in the business of advising others in relation to derivatives. The determination of whether a firm is in the business of trading derivatives or advising others in relation to derivatives is a holistic analysis. The companion policy to the Rule sets out a list of non-exhaustive factors that may be relevant.
|
Factors for dealers
|
Factors for advisers
|
|
If my business is caught, is it released from any obligations by an
exemption?
The Rule contains both complete and partial exemptions. If your business can avail itself of a partial exemption, you should consider which obligations still apply and the best way to comply with them.
|
Exemptions from the Rule as a whole
|
Exemptions from certain aspects of the Rule
|
|
What does my business need to do?
The key question for this assessment is whether your client or counterparty (the derivatives party) is an eligible derivatives party (EDP). The EDP concept reflects the CSA's view that there are certain derivatives parties that do not require the full set of protections because they are sophisticated, have sufficient financial resources to purchase professional advice, or can otherwise protect themselves through contractual negotiation.
Based on whether or not the derivatives party is an EDP, the Rule takes the following tiered approach:
|
Core obligations of dealers and advisers
Fundamental obligations that apply to dealers and advisers whether the derivatives party is an EDP or not
|
|
Core obligations of dealers only (not advisers)
Fundamental obligations that derivatives dealers (but not derivatives advisers) whether the derivatives party is an EDP or not
|
|
Additional, context dependent obligations of derivatives dealers and advisers
These obligations apply when:
|
In order to fulfil only core obligations with respect to a derivatives party that is an individual or eligible commercial hedger EDP, the derivatives party must waive the additional obligations in writing. The Rule provides flexibility for such derivatives parties to choose to waive some or all of the additional obligations. This could create complexity for derivatives firms, since not all individual or eligible commercial hedger EDPs will necessarily choose the same waivers.
Who counts as an EDP?
EDPs are those that fall into the categories outlined in the table below. Many of our clients are pleased that the test for whether a derivatives party is an EDP is a bright line test. The "knowledge and experience" representations in previous drafts of the Rule have been discarded.
|
Regulated entity EDPs
|
Other entity EDPs
|
Individual EDPs
|
|
|
How long does my business have to get all this done?
Different parts of your business will need to comply with the Rule by different deadlines. From a regulatory perspective, the purpose of these transition provisions is to encourage firms to focus on bringing new business and contracts involving more vulnerable clients and counterparties into alignment with the Rule first, before focusing on more sophisticated parties. The relevant dates are as follows:
|
By Sept. 28, 2024 (the Effective Date)
|
All new derivatives contracts must comply with the Rule by the Effective Date. This means you have less than a year to bring policies, procedures and documentation for new business up to speed.
|
By Sept. 28, 2025
|
A waiver of the additional obligations is required to fulfil the core obligations only for individuals and commercial hedgers who are EDPs, but you have a grace period until Sept. 28, 2025 to get the waivers signed.
|
By Sept. 28, 2029
|
For pre-existing contracts entered into prior to the Effective Date, you can treat non-individual derivatives parties as EDPs until Sept. 28, 2029 on the basis of existing documentation, provided that the derivatives party has given a written representation (or the derivatives firm has taken other reasonable steps to confirm), prior to the Effective Date, that they are one of the following:
After Sept. 28, 2029, these pre-existing contracts will need to be updated to include a specific EDP representation.
What about the registration rule for OTC derivatives?
While it was initially contemplated that the business conduct and registration rules would be published contemporaneously, the implementation of a national harmonized registration rule for OTC derivatives has been delayed. As a result, the current regulations and rules that require registration continue to apply. This analysis must be conducted on a province-by-province basis and we recommend contacting counsel to discuss your current activities to determine how all of these rules apply to your business.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.