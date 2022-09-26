Ilene Froom, a partner in the Financial Markets and Funds practice, will participate in the "Benchmarks Lessons Learned" panel discussion at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19. Panelists will discussion questions including:
- Almost a year after 30 LIBOR settings permanently ceasing or becoming non-representative, how has the market adapted?
- How are firms using alternative rates and have trading strategies changed?
- What has the market discovered through this process?
- What additional work is required before the remaining US dollar LIBOR tenors cease or potentially become non-representative after June 2023?
Learn more about the 2022 ISDA Canada Conference.
