Ilene Froom, a partner in the Financial Markets and Funds practice, will participate in the "Benchmarks Lessons Learned" panel discussion at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19. Panelists will discussion questions including:

Almost a year after 30 LIBOR settings permanently ceasing or becoming non-representative, how has the market adapted?

How are firms using alternative rates and have trading strategies changed?

What has the market discovered through this process?

What additional work is required before the remaining US dollar LIBOR tenors cease or potentially become non-representative after June 2023?

Learn more about the 2022 ISDA Canada Conference.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.