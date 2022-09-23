Chaotic travel and spiking interest rates dominated news headlines and office water-cooler conversations this summer. Now, Canadians are returning to work wondering about the possibility of a recession and how current economic conditions may affect their families and finances.

In this timely and informative webinar, Osler Special Advisor and former Governor of the Bank of Canada Stephen Poloz speaks with Osler National Co-Chair Maureen Killoran, KC, to review recent economic developments.

Topics discussed during their conversation include

the effect of rising interest rates and immigration on housing markets

central banks' tools in battling inflationary pressures

the possibility of a recession

what oil and other commodity prices mean for Canada's resource-based economy

re-optimization of supply chains amid changing geopolitical factors

shifts in the labour market

Stephen's unique experience and keen insights on complex economic and market forces make this essential viewing for business professionals and investors.

Watch the webinar on demand

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.