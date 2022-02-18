Strand Hanson Limited, Hannam & Partners and Canaccord Genuity Limited

On 10 August 2021, TSX-V listed Southern Energy Corp. announced that it has been admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.



Southern Energy is part of the U.S. transition to cleaner sources of electricity generation by delivering low cost, conventional natural gas, located in the onshore Gulf Coast region near the Henry Hub terminal.



This transaction is the second dual listing of a TSX-V company on AIM that Fasken has advised on in Summer 2021, after the admission of Thor Explorations Ltd. to AIM on 22 June 2021.



The Fasken team was led by Guy Winter, and also included Chloe Gill.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.