Recent cases in Canada have illustrated that Environment and Climate Change Canada, and other regulatory bodies, are issuing substantial penalties for violations of legislation - including for infractions of the Fisheries Act, the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, and the Migratory Bird Convention Act.

A critical step to navigating this heightened scrutiny is to be ready to respond immediately. A conviction for an environmental offence can attract unwanted media attention and greatly impact an organization reputationally and financially.

Watch our video with partner and Chair, Environmental Disputes, Investigations and Enforcement, Jennifer Fairfax, to learn more about these issues and how you can proactively take steps to mitigate risk for your organization.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.