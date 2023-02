ARTICLE

Les conseils des Premières Nations de Mashteuiatsh, au Lac-Saint-Jean, et d'Essipit, sur la Côte-Nord, se réjouissent de voir que le ministre fédéral de l'Environnement et du Changement climatique, Steven Guilbeault, poursuit le processus pour qu'Ottawa protège les caribous forestiers et montagnards au Québec.

