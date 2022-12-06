Canada:
Environmental Law For Business 2022: Developments In Western Canada (Video)
06 December 2022
Gowling WLG
Members of Gowling WLG's Environmental Law Group highlight
the key issues and trends that continue to shape the environmental
law landscape in Western Canada.
Topics include:
- Product stewardship / extended producer responsibility
- Plastics
- Indigenous law in relation to lands / stewardship
- Climate change
